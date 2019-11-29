Reliance Jio's Rs 498 Plan With 2GB Data And 91 Days Validity Live 

If you are a Reliance Jio user, then you could check out a new Rs 498 plan that is valid for a strange 91 days. This plan also offers 2GB data. The Rs 498 plan is currently reflecting on the Jio eRecharge portal.

More details of the Rs 498 plan is free-unlimited Jio vice calls. Daily data offering is 2GB per day. Users should mandatorily recharge for additional IUC in a bid to check out free IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers. For the uninitiated, IUC recharges start from Rs 10. USP of this scheme is its 91 days This represents a fairly long validity.

As far as IUC is concerned, the minimum Rs 10 IUC recharge offers 124 free minutes of non-Jio calling. The maximum value offered by the IUC cards is Rs 1000. Hence Rs 498 + Rs 1000 for just 91 days may not always work out. But Jio user should recharge for IUC, or shell out 6 paise per minute (as mandated by TRAI) for calls to other networks in India.

Jio would also offer additional data – beginning from 1GB for every Rs 10 spent on IUC recharges. “Recent steps towards reversing enacted regulation on IUC by TRAI has compelled Jio to recover IUC of 6 paise/minute for all mobile voice calls to other operators. This recovery of IUC will continue only until the IUC charge is made zero by TRAI. You will have the option to select a suitable IUC TOP-UP voucher starting at Rs 10, that can be used to make such non-Jio calls. To compensate our customers for the cost of these additional IUC top-ups, we will offer an additional 1 GB of data for every 10-rupee spent, absolutely free,” states Jio.

In related news, Jio is confirmed to raise mobile phone tariff from December 2019. This follows the likes of incumbent telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Even BSNL is rumoured to raise tariffs of its mobile phone plans. This is, however, unconfirmed.

