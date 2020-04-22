4C Error In Samsung Washing Machine: How To Fix 4C Or 4E Error Code?

Quick links:
Top-loading washing machines from Samsung display a number of different error or fault codes to alert users of possible issues with the washing machine. The 4C or 4E is one such error code which you may have seen on the screen. So, let us take a look at how you can deal with this error code and easily fix it.
4C or 4E is an error code which indicates that your washing machine has detected an issue with the water supply. This could mean that your Samsung washing machine is not able to generate a supply of water due to a blocked or kinked water supply hose. And when that happens, you won’t be able to hear the pouring of water nor will you see it through the washer’s door glass.
Note that the 4C fault code can occur both at the very beginning of the washing process and while rinsing. At the end, the soapy water gets completely drained out, and there is no flow of pure water.
Here are a few reasons why you will see a 4C error:
The first thing you need to do is turn on the cold water tap and ensure there is proper water supply. Samsung suggests that the water pressure must be between 0.5 bar and 8 bar. You should fully power off the appliance at the mains, move the washing machine forward to allow access to the water hoses and make sure that there are no kinks or bends in the water hose that is connected to the washer. If you still get the error, look for these two things:
If there aren’t any issues with the water pressure, the error could be due to hose mesh filter clogging. You can easily clean or replace it. You should clean the water hose mesh filter at least twice a year to prevent any build-up.
Now try running the washing machine again. If the error persists, the problem is likely with the internal parts of the washing machine. There may be a breakdown of the internal parts of the appliance which can be indicated by a professional.
Image credits: Furulevi | YouTube