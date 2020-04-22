4C Error In Samsung Washing Machine: How To Fix 4C Or 4E Error Code?

Top-loading washing machines from Samsung display a number of different error or fault codes to alert users of possible issues with the washing machine. The 4C or 4E is one such error code which you may have seen on the screen. So, let us take a look at how you can deal with this error code and easily fix it.

4C error in Samsung washing machine

4C or 4E is an error code which indicates that your washing machine has detected an issue with the water supply. This could mean that your Samsung washing machine is not able to generate a supply of water due to a blocked or kinked water supply hose. And when that happens, you won’t be able to hear the pouring of water nor will you see it through the washer’s door glass.

Note that the 4C fault code can occur both at the very beginning of the washing process and while rinsing. At the end, the soapy water gets completely drained out, and there is no flow of pure water.

4С error code – Causes

Here are a few reasons why you will see a 4C error:

There is no cold water in the system.

The water inlet valve may have some dirt or a foreign object stuck inside.

There could be a problem with the connections for hot and cold water. This may happen while connecting to the water supply system.

There is no water pressure or no pressure in the water supply system.

The detergent container isn’t connected to the hose.

Samsung washing machine 4C error – Troubleshooting

The first thing you need to do is turn on the cold water tap and ensure there is proper water supply. Samsung suggests that the water pressure must be between 0.5 bar and 8 bar. You should fully power off the appliance at the mains, move the washing machine forward to allow access to the water hoses and make sure that there are no kinks or bends in the water hose that is connected to the washer. If you still get the error, look for these two things:

Check if there is any leakage from the tap that supplies water as it is a major cause of the 4C error.

Ensure that the water pressure is strong.

If there aren’t any issues with the water pressure, the error could be due to hose mesh filter clogging. You can easily clean or replace it. You should clean the water hose mesh filter at least twice a year to prevent any build-up.

Now try running the washing machine again. If the error persists, the problem is likely with the internal parts of the washing machine. There may be a breakdown of the internal parts of the appliance which can be indicated by a professional.

Image credits: Furulevi | YouTube