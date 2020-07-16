Samsung Reveals Its 6G Vision: 1,000 Gbps Peak Data Rate, Human-size Holograms

Samsung has released a white paper outlining the company’s vision for 6G, the next-generation communication system, while 5G commercialisation is still in its initial stage. The white paper titled “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.” reportedly covers various aspects related to 6G, including megatrends, new services, requirements, candidate technologies and an expected timeline of standardisation.

Samsung has defined three requirements - performance, architectural, and trustworthiness - necessary to realise multiple 6G services such as truly immersive XR, high-fidelity mobile hologram, and digital replica. The company aims to provide the peak data rate of 1,000 Gbps and a user experienced a data rate of 1 Gbps.

The Seoul-based company said in the white paper that it can aim to have two times higher spectral efficiency than 5G to provide advanced multimedia services to a large number of people. It expects that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialisation date could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialisation may occur around 2030.

'Never too early to start'

Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center, said in a statement that it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G since it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialisation of a new generation of communications technology. Sunghyun said that the company has already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G.

“Going forward, we are committed to leading the standardisation of 6G in collaboration with various stakeholders across industry, academia and government fields,” he added.

The white paper highlighted the architectural requirements of 6G to resolve the issues arising from the limited computation capability of mobile devices and the implementation of AI right from the initial phase of technology development. The candidate technologies that could be essential to satisfy the requirements for 6G include the use of the terahertz (THz) frequency band, novel antenna technologies, advanced duplex technologies, and the evolution of network topology.

