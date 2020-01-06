Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Coming Soon To India 

Samsung’s new breed of ‘lite’ flagship Galaxy phones aka Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite may not have a ‘proper’ release date for global markets but looks like they’ll be arriving in India soon. In fact, chances are that India may be one of the first few markets where Samsung will officially start selling the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite - before any other market. This would make sense, since there’s no doubt that the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been designed from ground up for India as Samsung’s answer to Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus – brands that are eating away its share of the mid-range smartphone market.

It’s difficult to understand why phones like the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite exist, especially in the West, when Samsung already has more affordable versions of its flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones – and the Galaxy S11 is just around the corner. Samsung also has many compelling options now in its new and improved Galaxy A lineup. It has just launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy S71 and both look like very interesting devices.

Why do Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite exist?

But there’s a certain degree of familiarity attached with Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices. These are Samsung’s no-nonsense high-end flagship devices. Samsung already has the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy Note 10 as more affordable options in these lineups and making them more accessible in the form of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite would help it sell more devices in markets like India where it’s comparatively easier to sell a ‘value’ flagship on the premise that these have everything that a true-blue flagship might have without the higher asking price. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and others thrive on this strategy – especially in India. It’s about time that Samsung starts doing the same.

There are areas where the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might offer even more bang for the buck (we don’t know their exact pricing yet) over the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10+. Both the phones pack ginormous 4,500mAh batteries and support 25W fast charging – there's no wireless charging though. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has Samsung’s S-Pen. Samsung is also touting cameras, especially on the Galaxy S10 Lite that comes with something called ‘super steady OIS’ for seemingly more stabilized videos.

With the Galaxy S11 launch on the horizon (Samsung Unpacked is on February 11) it’s easy to write off the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, but going by what’s in store, these might turn out to be one of the most sought-after devices in Samsung’s 2020 portfolio. Both the phones are now listed on Samsung India’s store with the Galaxy S10 Lite also making a brief appearance on Flipkart.

