Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched: Specs, Availability Details

The wait is over. At last, Samsung has expanded its flagship Galaxy S-series line-up with a new device -- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite -- ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Samsung claims to live up to the flagship-level photography legacy and camera capabilities with the new 'Lite' addition. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite's focus mainly remains on photography, courtesy of ultra-wide camera, macro cameras, along with OIS. We take a look at what Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite looks like:

The official design is totally inline with what we saw earlier in the leaked user manual guide. There is a punch-hole selfie camera that sits underneath the edge-to-edge display on top. Overall, the bezels seem extremely minimal in design. There is a triple rear camera unit that also houses an LED flash. The phone measures 8.1 mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

READ | Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 laptop launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite availability

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue and will be on display at CES 2020 in the Samsung booths located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The CES 2020 kicks off on January 7.

READ | Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: Android’s finest

Samsung Galaxy S10 specs

Display : Galaxy S10 Lite has an edge-to-edge Infinity-O display to offer. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display featuring 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, resulting in 394 pixels per inch (ppi).

Camera : There is a triple rear camera unit. The phone houses a 48MP wide-angle shooter with f/2.0 aperture, along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree depth-of-field and f/2.2 aperture, and 5MP (f/2.4 aperture) Macro lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Internal hardware : Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in two memory configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Powering the handset is a 7nm octa-core chipset, either from Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos, depending on the market.

Software, battery: Samsung Galaxy 10 Lite runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.