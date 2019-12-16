Samsung Galaxy S11+’ 108MP Main Camera Will Apparently Output 12MP Photos By Default 

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on a second-generation 108MP camera sensor for its next high-end Galaxy S phone, aka Galaxy S10, for a while now. Second-generation means this sensor would be different from its existing 108MP sensor seen in phones like the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which in simple words means, it should theoretically output even better photos. Technical details of this ‘new’ 108MP sensor have been scarce for now.

Until now. Serial tipster Ice Universe has tipped a few very crucial technical details of Samsung’s supposedly under-the-works 108MP sensor. And these are surely very exciting details. For starters, the Samsung-made 108MP sensor will be based on 9-to-1 Bayer technology – and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor. This means, even though this sensor would be able to shoot 108MP photos, by default, it would shoot 12MP photos.

S11+，108MP，9→1，12MP/2.4μm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 15, 2019

Samsung’s high-end phones all come with a 12MP camera but 9-in-1-pixel binned 12MP photos shot using the Galaxy S11’ 108MP camera should be miles ahead in clarity and details, especially in tricky and low light situations. At least on paper.

Also, there’s that thing about combined pixels. This one would boast of 2.4μm size, as per the tipster, which is by far the largest we’ve seen on a smartphone sensor to date.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

The tipster has also shared a partial render of the Galaxy S11+’ rectangular rear camera module. Surely that 108MP main camera sounds exciting, but also prominent is Samsung’s first periscope-style lens that would bring some never-seen-before – for a Galaxy phone – zooming capabilities to the Galaxy S11+.

Samsung is also said to be working on a bunch of new camera modes that should theoretically debut in Galaxy S11. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.” While Director’s View is said to allow users to access multiple cameras and switch between them while recording video, Night Hyperlapse is presumably hyperlapse with some sort of night mode thrown in. Single Take Photo is said to allow users to simply pan their phone around for 15 seconds as it shoots a series of photos and short videos, while custom filters will reportedly allow users to turn their captured stills into filters. Vertical Panorama is meanwhile said to allow for, well as the name suggests, vertical rather than just horizontal panoramas.

