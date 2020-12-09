Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Clips Confirm Several Rumours; Have A Look

Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphones, Galaxy S21 series is making a lot of news before its announcement which is expected to happen soon. However, before the phones hit the market, a report by Android Police shares some clips of official promotional videos for the devices. These videos are giving out a better idea of how the three upcoming Samsung smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are going to be. If you have been wondering about the Samsung Leaks, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about the same.

Leaks of Samsung Galaxy S21 series reveal the design

The leaked clips of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series confirms that the designs are exactly like the previous leaks have been talking about. We not only get to see how the camera set-up is going to look like, but the clips also show the design in an interesting way. Here are all the clips which seemingly the official promotional videos for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features an incredible design with a metallic frame on the Tri-camera setup shown in the clip. The clip also reveals the two-tone design on the back whereas, at the front, we can see a flat display and a hole-punch front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Similar to Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ also features a two-tone design on the back with a metallic frame on the Tri-camera setup shown in the clip. According to the report by Android Police, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ feature a triple camera setup, with a 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto. However, the only difference between S21 and S21+ is going to be the screen size and battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Unlike the upcoming mobile phones mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a five-camera setup which is expected to come with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x periscope camera for extra-far subjects. The clip reveals the curved design and a hole-punch front-facing camera.

These new Samsung phones are expected to be announced in January 2021 and as per the rumour, the date could be Jan 14. The rumours also say that the flagship smartphone will hit the market by January 29, 2020. Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is surely one of the most anticipated smartphones at the time.