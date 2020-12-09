Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Come Without A Charger; Know Details

After the big news that the popular smartphone brand Samsung might discontinue its Note series, another news is making big headlines. As per several leaks on various social media sites, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone may not have the charger. However, there is no confirmation about this from the brand. But, if you have been wondering about Samsung Galaxy S21 no charger news, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leaked online; Here's how the early game looks like

Will Samsung Galaxy S21 series have a charger in the box?

According to a recent report by a Brazilian technology blog, Samsung's newest generation flagship smartphone will not provide a charger with the box to certain regions. The report shows a certification document that Samsung received from Anatel which is the electronics certification body of Brazil. This move takes us back to what Apple decided to do with its upcoming smartphones with the release of the iPhone 12 series. Apple was successful in attracting quite a lot of buyers with the iPhone 12 series launch despite not offering an in-box charger. Samsung seems to be inspired by the move as it decides to do the same in various regions with the Galaxy S21 series phones.

Also Read | Amazon Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

Samsung Galaxy S21 is all set to be launched at the January 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S21 series will come with Android 11, One UI 3.0 with the quad-rear camera setup. The company's newest generation flagship smartphone without a charger may affect the market greatly. This may even inspire other smartphone brands to go with the no charger in the box policy. This can be traced back to Apple's explanation in which it said that the organisation wants to bring down the price of the next-generation 5G smartphone.

Many Samsung customers might also have a USB-A or USB-C charging adapters at home which will help the organisation to tackle its competition offering Turbo Chargers in the market along with the smartphone. The smartphone company may even choose to offer chargers if users of its phones ask for it.

Also Read | Flipkart Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

Also Read | Moto G9 Power launch on Flipkart: Know specs, price in India & more details