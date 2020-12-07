Moto G9 Power Launch On Flipkart: Know Specs, Price In India & More Details

Quick links:
In recent times, the users got to know some of the interesting facts about the upcoming Motorola smartphone called the Moto G9 Power through the Flipkart promotional page. The smartphone comes with a 64 MP main camera, 6000 mAh battery and several key specifications. The Moto G9 Power on Flipkart reveals everything Moto fans were waiting for. If you wanted to know more about Moto G9 Power specs, price, and more, then do not worry, here is all the information-
The Moto G9 Power price is not yet revealed by the organisation yet. The phone is priced in Europe at EUR 199 for the lone 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option. However, many tech enthusiasts and experts believe that the Moto G9 Power price in India will be roughly Rs. 17,400. The Moto smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch display with a Hole-punch notch screen and 64 MP Main Camera. It will be available in selected countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Moto G9 Power release date is finally announced officially through the Flipkart website. The promotion page on the e-commerce website reveals that the launch is set for tomorrow, December 8, 2020. The smartphone will be launched with a 6000 mAh battery.
