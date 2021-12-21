Samsung Galaxy S22: From Price And Design To Specifications, Here's All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S22 is the most awaited Android flagship series at the moment. It contains three smartphones: vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to be revealed by the South Korean tech giant in the month of January 2022. Up until now, Samsung has followed a two-month reveal and release pattern, launching the smartphone in one month and then making it available for buyers in the next. If Samsung follows this trend with the Galaxy S22 series, the smartphones shall be available to purchase by February 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date, the price of these upcoming smartphones has also been tipped on the internet. According to a leakster who goes by the name 'TheGalox_' on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series base model and Plus model will be $50 more than the price of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be priced at $100 more than the previous iteration. That brings the regular Galaxy S22's price to $799, Galaxy S22 Plus' price to $999 and Galaxy S22 Ultra's price to $1,199.

$799, $999 & $1199



Maybe a $50 increase on base and plus at maximum, bigger model could see up to a $100 increase.



Keep in mind, Plus and Ultra are expected to have 256gb of base storage pic.twitter.com/kwHs4u21mH — Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 11, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 design

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have already surfaced on the internet. This time around, Samsung seems to have flushed the large camera bump on the Galaxy S21 series into the back panel. The camera is aligned in a P-shape array on the back panel, in a fairly smaller camera bump (one for each lens). According to renders leaked by LetsGoDigital, the smartphone series is said to come in four colours, that are dark green, dark red, white and black. Further, it is also said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will feature a glossy back finish, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a matte finish back, making it resistant to scratches and fingerprint smudges.

Image: Letsgodigital

Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories

According to another report by Gsmarena, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with a lot of accessories, including over 60 items for all three smartphones. Out of all the other accessories, buyers will have a lot of options when it comes to Samsung Galaxy S22 series covers, including clear covers, frame covers, standing covers, protective standing covers, silicone covers, smart clear view covers and more. As per a tweet by 'UniverseIce' on Twitter, all the three smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with a glass back. Now while this contradicts with other reports, it can only be confirmed once Samsung confirms the details of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

As spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a 3.0Ghz Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone with model number SM-S908N managed to score 6908 on the single-core test and 15,079 on the multi-core test on Geekbench 4. Additionally, the report also suggests that S22 Ultra will be the only S22 series smartphone to support S-Pen. It is important to note that Samsung has been rumoured to pull the plug on its flagship Note series, which is the originator of the Galaxy S-Pen.

Previous reports have suggested that the smartphone may feature the latest Snapdragon 898 processor (a.k.a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and Exynos 2200 for different markets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra variant listed on the Geekbench 4 had 10GB of RAM and was running on Android 12. Samsung also has a layer of OneUI 4.0 on top of the Android OS. Samsung offers a decent UI experience on their smartphone, with plenty of customization and an easy-to-use interface.

On the front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to have a 6.8" AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the smartphone is also said to pack a large 5,000 mAh battery which will support 45W fast charging. Design renders leaked in the past also suggest that the smartphone will have a 108MP primary camera, along with ultrawide and two telephoto lenses. More information will be available in the coming time.

[Thread] Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Note? pic.twitter.com/SGWcuSS7n3 — Dohyun Kim 🎄 (@dohyun854) December 20, 2021

Image: Unsplash