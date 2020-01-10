Samsung's next foldable is apparently called Galaxy Bloom and not Galaxy Fold 2. According to a new report, sourced from inside a secret Samsung briefing during CES 2020, the Galaxy Bloom may be geared towards women. The inspiration for its purported clamshell design seems to be Lancome's compacts, as per the same report.

Samsung isn’t new to hosting such secret briefings at tech events like CES to show off its soon-to-launch products to partners and carriers. The original Galaxy Fold was also shown off ‘secretly’ in one such briefing ahead of a formal unveiling. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Samsung may have shown off the Galaxy Fold 2, aka Galaxy Bloom, to select clientele at CES 2020. There’s a possibility that Samsung may also have shown off the Galaxy S11 phones as the report also says that the company’s next flagship Galaxy S phones will be called Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – as being widely speculated.

The report also carries with it a purported promo image of the Galaxy Bloom showing off the product’s clamshell design – plus confirming the name.

“This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who is head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, had said while showing off the mock-up foldable flip phone on stage at the company’s annual developer conference keynote last year.

The Galaxy Bloom may be the same phone. Live renders of this foldable surfaced online recently, showing off Samsung’s foldable flip phone in full glory. Basis of these renders, it seems the Galaxy Fold 2 (or Galaxy Bloom) will look a lot like the Moto Razr 2019. But there will be differences. For starters, Samsung’s foldable flip phone will not have a ‘distinct’ chin at the bottom. The Moto Razr 2019 has one and it is home to a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Secondly, Samsung’s foldable flip phone, when folded, was seen having a much smaller outer display area sitting right next to a dual camera setup. It would be interesting to see if that’s what you’ll be getting in Samsung’s take on the foldable flip phone, or if there would be more screen real estate to do more. The Moto Razr 2019 has a considerably bigger outer display below the main camera.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Bloom on February 11.

