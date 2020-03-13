Scientists, Experts Rule 5G Safe For Humans; Debunk Deadly Radiation Myths

The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) had updated its guidelines a while ago on Limiting Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields, ruling 5G bands safe for users. The last time the commission had issued guidelines to guard people from the radiation emitted through network cells, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi was back in 1998.

Also Read | This Hand Scanner Can Detect Invisible Bacteria And Harmful Viruses - Claims Developer

Does 5G cause cancer?

According to the ICNIRP Chairman Dr. Eric van Rongen, there is no evidence of health issues, although there is some minor heating. He also explained that they have considered all other kinds of effects like, whether radio waves could actually promote the development of cancer in the human body. Rongen further explained that the scientific evidence for that is not enough to say that it can lead to such an effect. He also said that people need to remember that the 5G technologies will not have any negative impact if the new guidelines are followed.

And while there appears to be no evidence that 5G has any unfavourable impact on one’s health, the commission is implementing stringent restrictions going forward. Rongen has stated that since revising the rules, they have regarded on the adequacy of those that were printed in 1998. He also added that it has been discovered that the earlier ones have been conservative normally, and so they would present enough safety for the present applied sciences.

Also Read | PlayStation 5 Rumoured To One-up The Xbox Series X By Upgrading To 13.3 Teraflops

Rongen also added that they are aware that parts of the community are concerned about the safety of 5G and that he hopes the updated guidelines will help put everyone at ease. One should also note that the latest restrictions will not have a direct impact on 5G masts or cell towers, but give attention to cellular devices themselves. And, the fact that these conservative restrictions focus on 5G frequencies above 6GHz, the guidelines have an impact on upcoming gadgets supporting mmWave.

Also Read | Amazon Announces Stringent Policies For Sale Of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Price Gouging

As reported by BBC, the GSMA states that this will not have any kind of effect on the present 5G phones since they already comply and fall within the new tips which are deemed to be safe.

Eric van Rongen has also said that they are aware that the elements of the neighbourhood are present in regards to the security of 5G and they hope the updated tips will help put folks comfy.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is A Major Hit In Africa; Even WhatsApp MODs Are More Popular Than Facebook

Image credits: Shutterstock