Selfie-focused Oppo F15 Set To Launch In India Soon

Oppo is all set to expand its F-series line up in India very soon. Oppo has revealed that the Chinese smartphone company will soon introduce the all-new Oppo F15 in the Indian market. As the branding suggests, Oppo F15 smartphone is likely to be the successor of the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro. According to reports, Oppo F15 is expected to flaunt a sleek and lightweight form factor as far as the design is concerned.

Meanwhile, there is absolutely no clarity on Oppo F15's details about the phone's internal specifications or features. From whatever that is known from teaser images, the phone is expected to house a camera bump on the rear. It appears to be a square camera module, depending on the number of sensors, of course. It could very well be a standard dual rear camera setup as well. The smartphone is highly likely to go official in the first quarter of the year 2020. The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro were launched in India in March last year.

The phone is said to feature a sleek design. However, the F-series by Oppo has traditionally been all about the brand's focus on selfies. Similarly, the primary focus of Oppo F15 Pro is expected to be on housing a powerful front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Recently, Oppo expanded its A-series smartphone line-up with two new devices: Oppo A91 and Oppo A8. Both the devices have been announced at the company's home turf in China. Both, Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 fall under the mid-range price segment. In fact, the company's A-series primarily hosts mid-range smartphones.

Between the two, the Oppo A91 happens to be the higher-end phone. As far as the key highlight of these devices is concerned, the Oppo A91 houses four-camera setup at the back. It also provides users with the in-display fingerprint reader mechanism for security and authentication. Meanwhile, Oppo A8 features triple rear cameras.

