Was There A T-Mobile Cyber Attack Today? Details About The Phone Outage Issue Revealed

T-Mobile had faced a major outage issue recently which left many users to think that the US has been attacked by a group of cyberattackers. The T-Mobile cyberattack rumour began when an Anonymous account posted on a social media platform claiming that the events related to T-mobile outage and other similar phone outage problems with Instagram, Whatsapp and other companies are linked to a DDoS cyber attack (distributed denial of service attack).

Yesterday, i.e. June 15, many people started reporting problems with their T-Mobile networks and it somehow linked with many communications problems in the US.

According to Downdetector, which is an outage aggregator, users reported outages in major mobile carriers such as T-Mobile, Metro, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Consumer Cellular, US Cellular, and Internet providers such as Spectrum, Comcast, CenturyLink, Cox and also social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Twitter.

The problem also occurred in games and game services such as Fortnite, Roblox, Call of Duty, Steam, Xbox Live, and the Playstation Network.

Streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and Twitch were also not working. What raised many eyebrows was that banks such as Chase Bank and Bank of America and delivery services like Doordash all faced these problems. Not even major platforms like Google and Zoom were spared in this outage issue. However, the users found out that it was no DDoS cyber attack but it was just an outage issue occurring due to communication problems.

The tweet by an Anonymous user was also been stated as false by Malware Tech calling it "global DDoS traffic badly plotted on a world map". The tweet also said that "it lacks context to make any inferences at all".

This site show a random sample of global DDoS traffic badly plotted on a world map. It does not indicate an attack against the US, it lacks context to make any inferences at all (other than DDoS attacks are happening all day every day). pic.twitter.com/8H9PqlIjbd — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) June 15, 2020

Apart from this, the President of Technology at T-Mobile, Neville Ray also revealed in his official Twitter account that the T-Moble outage problems have been resolved and users of T-Mobile can now effectively use it. He also mentioned that the "data services are now available & some calls are completing". This has been a moment of relief for all the T-Mobile users.

Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing.

Data services are now available & some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/uQiGSAFEAH — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

