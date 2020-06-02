Top Indian Mobile Brands That Every Indian Should Know About; See List Here

India and China are dealing with some tough times due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has led to a movement to boycott Chinese products completely. The movement is looking to ban Chinese smartphones and popular applications like TikTok, PUBG Mobile. Sonam Wangchuk recently posted a video on social media that is related to boycotting Chinese products.

Sonam Wangchuk has been trending on social media after the video he posted. Speaking about products, the number of people in India who are using smartphones and the internet is increasing daily.

After the people of India received a message about boycotting Chinese products, they have been searching for some of the Indian mobile brands and other made in India products. India has become the 2nd largest manufacturing hub when it comes to phones. The popular brand Apple already manufactures some iPhone models locally in India with the help of its collaboration with contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn. Take a look at some of the Indian phone brands.

Indian phone brands

Micromax Informatics

In 2014, Indian smartphone brands held a massive market share of around 54%. Among them, Micromax Informatics was the biggest brand. It is said that at that point of time the company even managed to overtake Samsung to become the top smartphone brand in the country.

It took only three years for the situation to change completely and by the end of 2017, Micromax Informatics had only 6% while other Chinese brands had 40% of the market. Reportedly, in 2020 companies like OnePlus, Realme Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo captured close to 70% of the Indian market and it did not take long for Indian brands to quickly fall behind.

Lava International

Lava International is a multi-national Indian mobile company, dealing in the mobile handset industry in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. Lava also owns the brand Xolo. The headquarters of Lava International Limited is in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Karbonn Mobiles

Karbonn Mobiles is also one of the popular mobile brands in India. The Indian company was founded in March 2009. Karbonn Mobiles has tie-ups with Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio. Karbonn is also the first Android One phone to be sold in the United Kingdom.

iBall

iBall is an Indian consumer electronics company. It not only sells mobile phones but also other goods like headphones, speakers, earphones and more. The latest product of the brand is a Wireless AC Router for the people to enhance their work from home experience during the coronavirus lockdown.

LYF

LYF, also known as Reliance LYF, is an Indian Smartphone manufacturer company. The company was founded in 2015 and in 2016, LYF mobiles reportedly became the fifth most bought smartphone brand in India. It is also the second-largest LTE phone supplier in India.

Celkon

Celkon is also one of the Indian mobile brands. It manufactures smartphones and tablets. Initially, its mobile and tablets were assembled in China. As per reports, the company's website no longer functions.