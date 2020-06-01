'India 2nd Largest Manufacturer Of Mobiles In The World,' Claims Union Min RS Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday revealed that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. The Union Minister stated that over 200 mobile phone manufacturing units had been set up across the country in the last five years. According to the graphic shared by the Union Minister, India had produced over 330 million mobile handsets in 2019, as opposed to 60 million in 2014.

Artificial intelligence portal launched

Last week, Ravi Shankar Prasad launched India's Artificial Intelligence Portal developed jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the IT industry. An official statement released by the Ministry informed that the portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India and much more.

"This portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India, sharing of resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions related to AI in India. The portal will also share documents, case studies, research reports etc. It has a section about learning and new job roles related to AI," the official statement read.

The Union Minister of Electronics and IT also launched a National Program for the youth - Responsible AI for Youth - on the occasion. The aim of this programme is to give the young students of our country a platform and empower them with appropriate new age tech mindset, relevant AI skill-sets and access to required AI tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future," said the Ministry.

