Vivo V19 Launch Event Live Stream: How To Watch, Vivo V19 Price Details & Features

Vivo is amongst the most promising smartphone sellers who is widely loved in the Indian market. The android phone company has been successfully intriguing buyers by providing them with incredible products to choose from. This time, the Chinese mobile company is back with its most-awaited smartphone called the Vivo V19 smartphone. The Vivo V19 has been globally launched. However, it was supposed to be launched in India by March-end but due to the lockdown, the date was extended. Today on May 12, Vivo is going to launch its Vivo V19 in India with a grand online launch event.

Vivo V19 specifications

RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 32 MP & 8 MP (ultrawide)

32 MP & 8 MP (ultrawide) Battery: 4500mAh

4500mAh Display: Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours

Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours SIM Size: Nano

Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 159.6 x 75 x 8.5 mm

159.6 x 75 x 8.5 mm Weight: 186.5 g (6.60 oz)

186.5 g (6.60 oz) Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Colours: Sleek Silver, Gleam Black

Sleek Silver, Gleam Black Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 409 ppi density

409 ppi density Screen Size: 6.44-inch Full HD+

6.44-inch Full HD+ Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Corning Gorilla Glass v3 Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Internal Memory: 256 GB & 128 GB

256 GB & 128 GB Charging: Fast charging 33W with Vivo Flash Charge 2.0

Apart from this, other prominent features of the Vivo V19 include 6.44-inch Full HD+ Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED display with a dual-punch hole camera. It also includes a quad-camera array accommodating 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another a 2-megapixel depth lens. The front camera constitutes of a 32-megapixel lens supported with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The smartphone comes in two colours i.e. Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 with 4500mAh battery capacity with 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology.

Vivo V19 price in India [expected]

The Vivo V19 price in India will be announced officially today i.e. May 12 on the Vivo V19 launch event which was declared today. However, according to the reports, Vivo V19 price is expected to be around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant that will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to come in Sleek Silver and Gleam Black colour options.

How to watch Vivo V19 launch event?

You can watch the Vivo V19 launch live stream on Vivo India's Twitter and YouTube channel. The smartphone seller is going to host the online launch on May 12, 2020, i.e. today.

No more waiting! Perfection is closer than ever! #vivoV19 reveals tomorrow. Stay tuned for #PerfectShotPerfectMoment pic.twitter.com/IXHuOwcQw9 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 11, 2020

