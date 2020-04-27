How To Unlock Vivo Phone Password If Forgot Pattern? Use These Tricks To Unlock Now

India has become the leading market for online apps, smartphone, eCommerce and many innovative technological advancements that promote digitalisation. According to the 2017 data, the number of smartphone users in India is more than 299 million amongst the total population of 1369. As the people using smartphones is increasing, many mobile selling supergiants such as Vivo, Oppo, One Plus, iPhone, Motorolla, Samsung, Nokia and more are trying to acquire the market. However, with effective pricing and incredible features, Vivo has gained a lot of popularity amongst the users.

With a growing number of buyers, many people are learning to use the Vivo smartphone. There have been times when people have forgotten their password or pattern overnight right after changing it. If you have forgotten your password and you want to learn how to unlock Vivo phone password if forgot pattern, here is everything you need.

How to unlock Vivo phone password if forgot pattern?

How to unlock Vivo phone password from the Google Account?

Switch On your Vivo smartphone.

After the number of unsuccessful attempts on your Vivo mobile, the smartphone will show the 'Forgot pattern' option.

Tap on the 'Forgot pattern' option.

Now, Enter your Google Account username and password.

Then, tap on the Sign In.

Later Choose a new password and unlock your device and your phone should now be unlocked.

Factory Reset Method

Switch off your Vivo Android mobile

Now, Press and Hold the Volume Up and Power Button together or the Volume Down and the Power button together

As soon as the Boot Mode appears, release all the buttons.

Now go to the Recovery option. To move the selection bar use the Volume Buttons for going up or down and use the Power button to confirm any selection.

Later, you will see Android exclamation mark appears.

While holding down the Power button, press and release the Volume Up Button.

Now select Wipe Data / Factory Reset Option, using volume down button and press Power Button.

Now, select Yes Option by using volume down button and press the Power Button to confirm.

Now use the Power Button to select Reboot System Now.

Unlock Completed on your Vivo android mobile. However, this method clears all the phone data and brings it back to the factory settings.

How to unlock Vivo phone password from the Google Find My Device feature?

If you have forgotten the password of your Vivo smartphone you can choose to erase all the data using your Google Find My Device. The steps are easy and simple. Use the below-given steps to easily erase all the data from your phone using the Google Find My Device feature.

Open any browser and visit the Android Device Manager.

Log in with the Google account with the same account which is logged in on your Vivo smartphone.

After logging in, there will be three different options Play Sound, Secure device and Erase device.

Click on Erase device option.

Then choose the Erase all data menu.

Now, Tap on the Erase option.

