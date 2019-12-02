Buy Vodafone, Airtel 365-day Recharge Plans Before They Get Up To 50% Expensive Tonight

If you are Vodafone Idea or Airtel customer, this could be your last chance to purchase prepaid plans at current rates before they get up to 50 per cent expensive tonight at 00:00 AM. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are hiking their tariffs starting December 3 following the Supreme Court's aggregated gross revenue (AGR) ruling.

While the plans are getting significantly costlier, it's essential to understand that new prices go into effect after 23:59 hours tonight. But if you recharge your Vodafone Idea or Airtel numbers before new rates go into effect, you will end up saving up to 50 per cent on your recharge. Purchasing an annual 365-day validity plan has a distinct advantage over a 28-day or 84-day validity plan: A longer validity.

Vodafone Idea 365-day validity plans

Vodafone Rs 999 today vs Rs 1,499 tomorrow

Currently, Vodafone offers Rs 999 yearly prepaid plan with 365-day validity. Benefits of the existing Vodafone Rs 999 plan includes 12GB of 4G data and 3600 SMS throughout the entire validity. As a result, customers end up paying 83.25 per 1GB data. Other benefits include free, unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming).

However, this same plan will cost Rs 1,499 starting tomorrow. So if you purchase Vodafone Rs 999 plan today itself, you will end up saving Rs 500. However, Vodafone Rs 1,499 plan will offer 12GB extra data. So, you will end up with a total of 24GB data, with the cost per 1GB data of Rs 62.45.

Updated Vodafone Idea annual (365-day validity) plans have a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls made from Vodafone to other networks.

READ | Vodafone Idea to hike prices starting December 3, new prepaid plans details here

Vodafone Rs 1,699 today vs Rs 2,399 tomorrow

The highest rate of increase of 41.2 per cent has been announced by Vodafone Idea in annual unlimited category plan, which will cost Rs 2,399 instead of 1,699 at present. So if you purchase Vodafone Rs 1,699 plan today, you will end up saving 41.2 per cent of your head-earned money.

The data benefits remain the same: 1.5GB data per day. You will end up with a total of 547.5GB data, with the cost per 1GB of Rs 3.10 as opposed Rs 4.38 if you subscribe to this plan tomorrow at the expense of Rs 2,399. This plan also offers free 100 SMS per day.

Bharti Airtel 365-day validity plans

Airtel Rs 998 today vs Rs 1,499 tomorrow

Similar to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel is also set to increase its entry-level unlimited annual plan with a 365-day validity by about 50 per cent. As a result, the existing Airtel Rs 998 plan will cost Rs 1,499 starting tomorrow. However, Airtel has increased data usage limits from 12GB to 24 GB.

READ | Airtel prepaid plans now costlier by 50 per cent, check new updated prices here

Airtel Rs 1,699 today vs Rs 2,398 tomorrow

Another annual plan that currently costs Rs 1,699 will cost Rs 2,398 starting December 3, resulting in 41.2 per cent tariffs hike. Airtel Rs 2,398 plan will provide users with 1.5GB of daily data. Airtel customers will end up availing 547.5GB data, with cost per 1GB of Rs 4.37.