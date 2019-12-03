Vodafone Now Charging Additional IUC, Under Revised Tariff Regime 

At a time when there has been a tariff hike on mobile prepaid plans, would Vodafone Idea move towards charging additional Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC). This is a natural thought that comes to mind considering the fact that the hikes in fares have been steep from the incumbent telco. It has also started levying 6 paise per minute, after certain free voice minutes.

Vodafone's new regime

At this juncture, Vodafone’s 84-day pack costs Rs 699. This represents more than Rs 200 per month on an average. This Rs 699 pack valid for 84 days, is currently live in the Karnataka circle. There is no explicit mention of IUC, but voice calls to other “Non-Vodafone” numbers are limited to 3000 minutes. Voice calls to Vodafone-Idea numbers are free and unlimited.

Post the free calling limit, users would be charged an additional 6 paise per minute. This qualifies as IUC. Here, it is worth remembering that Vodafone-Idea had earlier stated that it would keep voice calling truly unlimited during the time when there was a huge discussion about IUC and when Reliance Jio first began implementing these charges. IUC charges are mandated by TRAI and are currently 6 paise per minute.

As far as the Vodafone Rs 699 plan is concerned, it comes with 2GB data per day and 100 SMS messages daily. For those having already recharged for older plans (long validity plans), the existing benefits would seemingly continue till the validity of the plan. Vodafone’s Rs annual plan that was earlier priced at Rs 1699, now costs Rs 2399. This offers 1.5GB per day. Unlimited calls are limited to Vodafone-Idea networks and 12000 minutes to other networks.

