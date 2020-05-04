Vodafone Offers Free 2GB Data Per Day To Its Users | Know How To Check Eligibility

During this time of a pandemic-induced lockdown in India, telecom giants like Vodafone are trying to deliver uninterrupted services so that people can practice social distancing at home effectively. In this vein, it has been reported that Vodafone is giving its users 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling for free. However, there has been no official announcement of the same from the organisation, though several people have claimed that they have received additional 2GB data per day along with an unlimited calling facility. Find out all the details below.

Vodafone gifts free 2GB data per day data with unlimited calling amid lockdown in India

As per reports, Vodafone is gifting additional 2GB data per day data with the validity of seven days. The free recharge also offers unlimited calling to its users. However, only a few subscribers are eligible for the gift recharge of additional data.

To find out if the users are eligible for the free recharge or not, the subscriber has to dial 121363 from their phones. The eligible users will get an SMS from the company confirming the free recharge. The Vodafone special message to eligible users reads, “Special gift from Vodafone to overcome Lockdown blues." The subscribers who are not eligible will be notified through a voice message.

To help subscribers under lockdown, Vodafone had declared that the company will provide the double data benefit on three prepaid plans. The three prepaid plans include ₹299, ₹449, and ₹699 with 4GB data per day. The ₹299 that offered 2GB data per day before now offers 4GB data per day data benefits with truly unlimited local/national calls to all networks along with 100 SMS/Day. The pack has a validity of 28 days. On the other hand, The ₹449 and ₹699 packs also offer 4GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day but with the validity of 56 days and 84 days respectively.

The plan is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir. On a related note, Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator to come up with a free recharge pack for its subscribers. However, Jio, under this plan, offers free 2GB data per day till the first week of May and the users can check the eligibility on My Plans section in the MyJio Mobile app.

