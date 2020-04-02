Coronavirus In India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & BSNL To Give Extra Talktime; Know Details

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India has crossed the mark of 1865 and the country is under lockdown after PM Modi's announcement on March 23. This lockdown in India to fight the expanse of COVID-19 has become a problem for many people who fall under the low-income groups. While some are somehow managing their expense, others have walked miles to reach to their native places because it is hard for them to manage life in metro cities during this lockdown period. In such a situation, telecom supergiants of India; Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have announced new plans for their users to provide them with a sense of relief amidst this crisis.

The Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL declared that the telecom companies will extend the validity of their prepaid customers till April 17, 2020. The telecommunication organisations have also said that they will provide free Talktime to their low-income subscribers. Here’s are new plans of Vodafone Idea, Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio during this lockdown to fight Coronavirus in India.

Vodafone Plans

Vodafone Idea announced that the companies will extend the validity of prepaid packs of low-income subscribers that use feature phones. The companies also stated that they are going to provide Rs 10 Talktime in the accounts of the customers who use feature phones.

Airtel plans

Bharti Airtel is amongst the first telecom companies to avail this free benefits offer to its customers. Airtel India has also extended the validity of the prepaid plans till April 17, 2020, for its low-income customers. The telecom company said that it would credit Rs 10 Talktime in the accounts of 80 million customers.

Reliance Jio Plans

After Airtel, Reliance Jio also announced free offers for all their users. Jio on Tuesday announced that the telecom supergiant is going to provide 100 minutes of Talktime and 100 text messages to all its users till April 17, 2020. The company also revealed that the customers will be able to receive incoming calls on their Jio numbers even after the validity of their existing pack has expired.

MTNL and BSNL Plans

State-run network operators, MTNL and BSNL have also announced similar plans. The government telecom companies are going to extend the validity of their prepaid plans till April 20, 2020. Similar to the other telecom companies, BSNL-MTNL will also provide free Rs 10 Talktime in the accounts of their customers even if they have zero balance left.

These extensions of validities were announced by the telecom companies after the TRAI urged the operators to extend the prepaid validity period for low-income groups in support of lockdown to fight Coronavirus in India.

