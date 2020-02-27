Warren Buffett Switches To IPhone 11 And Shuns His Samsung Flip Phone

Warren Buffett has finally ditched his old Samsung flip feature phone and is now a proud iPhone 11 owner. In a recent interview with a news portal, the American magnate opened up about the switch and stressed the importance of consumer products, stating that his flip phone has permanently gone. Warren Buffet was last seen using his Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone in 2019.

Warren Buffet did not buy the Apple iPhone 11

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns 5.6% of Apple, also revealed that he only uses his smartphone for making calls. Speaking of the new phone, Buffett in the interview stated that he did not purchase the iPhone but in fact, he had received several smartphones in the past, including a few from the Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Buffett further added in the interview that Cook had been trying to get him to make a switch to the iPhone for quite some time now. Tim Cook had also mentioned on a news channel in 2018 that he would personally fly out to Omaha and provide tech support for Buffett, should he ever need it.

Even though Warren Buffett has finally made the switch, he said that he strictly uses iPhone 11 only for making phone calls. For those unaware, the US billionaire also owns an iPad which he primarily uses for conducting research activities and stock trading.

Warren Buffett's move to iPhone 11 came at a time when the foldable smartphones started to remerge in the market, including phones like the new Moto Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Warren Buffett net worth

The 89-year-old billionaire is the fourth-richest person in the world right now. As reported by Forbes, Warren Buffet has a net worth that stands at an estimated $85.2 billion as of February 27, 2020.

