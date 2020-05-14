What Is VoLTE? Is 5G VoLTE? Know Everything About LTE Technology

The smartphones market has been emerging significantly with many new and incredible upgrades to them. Many smartphone selling companies have innovated their mobile phones to be futuristics gadgets that let a user click DSLR like pictures and play games with higher graphics. Apart from these features, smartphones have become a great replacement for laptops and computers as most of the tasks can be performed on phone effectively. The recent-most upgrade to smartphones credibility is the 5G capability. Where the world was enjoying 4G VoLTE services, the smartphones are now ready to use 5G. However, many people wonder what is VoLTE and what it does. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know-

What is VoLTE and what it does?

Many people think of what are VoLTE calls and how do they help in making 4G calls. VoLTE stands for Voice Over LTE. They have the superior audio quality to regular phone calls made over the standard voice network. VoLTE lets you talk and use 4G LTE data simultaneously, and conduct up to six-way conference calls. It also allows users to use their internet at the fastest speed available while speaking on an HD voice or video calls over your LTE network. However, the technology's name is Voice over Long Term Evolution and the calls made using this innovation are highly secured and thus cannot be taped.

Can you turn off your VoLTE support on your smartphone?

Almost every new phone in the market supports VoLTE, however, not every phone has the in-built feature to let you turn it on or off. If you are an iPhone user, the setting is in the "LTE" options under "Cellular" section. For Android users, it will often be in connection settings under calling or data. But, to turn it on, a user needs to have a device that supports VoLTE.

Is VoLTE 5G?

It is a technology that allows users to make HD voice and video calls without affecting the internet speed. However, VoLTE services are not available for networks below 4G which means 2G and 3G do not support VoLTE. But, VoLTE supports 5G LTE devices and allows 5G users to reap the benefits of the voice over services effectively without interruption.

