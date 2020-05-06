What Time Does Jio Data Renew And How To Check Your Data Balance?

Jio is the biggest telecom operator in India in terms of subscriber base and revenue. The company operates a national 4G LTE network and offers some of the most affordable set of plans to its users. The telecom service provider was also offering free 2GB data to its users beyond their daily limit for uninterrupted data access; however, the offer has been discontinued.

But given the current lockdown situation in the country, users continue to have high data requirements, especially those working from home. So once a data pack is exhausted, it leaves them no choice but to wait until the pack actually renews so they can start browsing again or browse at the same speed. So, if you are a Jio subscriber and you wonder when a data pack actually renews, here are the details.

What time does Jio data renew?

According to Jio, their daily data pack gets renewed around midnight between 00:00 hrs and 02:00 hrs. However, if you want to get the exact renewal time for your pack, you can refer to the MyJio app or simply contact 1991.

Jio 4G data balance check

Once you have subscribed to a Jio network, you will also want to check the data balance on your number. To check your main balance, you simply need to dial *333#. Another way to check your main balance is by sending an SMS 'MBAL' to 55333.

What you can do to get 4G speed after you have exhausted the daily data quota?

If a user is on a Jio Daily 4G FUP plan, their daily data quota gets renewed at midnight. So, in case you have used your daily high-speed data quota and you still wish to continue browsing the internet at the same 4G speed, Jio currently offers the following 4G Data options.

4G Data Voucher (Recharge Amount) Benefits ₹11 800 MB data + 75 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹21 2 GB data + 200 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹51 6 GB data + 500 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹101 12 GB data + 1000 minutes Jio to Non-Jio voice ₹251 102 GB data (2 GB per day)

You should note that if you have an active plan on your number, it will be auto-activated on expiry of daily data allocation.

What is 'Work From Home' Pack?

The ₹251 plan in the above table is a dedicated 'Work From Home' pack for users which offers 2GB high-speed data per day for 51 days. The pack has been introduced for people with high data requirements.

Image credits: Christian Wiediger | Unsplash