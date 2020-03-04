WhatsApp Announces Dark Mode Feature, Netizens Launch Meme Fest

WhatsApp announced on March 3 that it has finally launched the dark mode theme on its official Twitter handle, and social media has discovered a way to spin the news into hilarious jokes and memes online. In a 57-seconds clip that it shared with the users online, WhatsApp wrote in a caption, finally, dark mode, and the internet was instantly triggered to launch a meme fest in the comments section.

WhatsApp elaborated about the new theme

“Dark mode on WhatsApp. Dark mode on Twitter. Dark mode on YT. Dark mode in my heart”, laughed a user. “Gray mode you mean?”, joked another one. The audience seemed less excited about the feature as they cracked jokes saying that google play store introduced the dark theme too, but it couldn’t be seen anywhere. WhatsApp elaborated about the new theme on their blog saying that the dark mode will automatically be updated for the Android and iOS users.

"Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look for a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room”, it wrote further explaining its users about the new experience. The social media users watched the video over 6.2k times, but also, left funny comments. They actively discussed what they felt about the new dark mode theme via these memes.

It's funny how the same update just rolled out to the Google Play Store, but there's no updated change log... — Henny '#TrumpResign' Roggy (@TotalSecurily) March 3, 2020

Ha haha — Saikat Chaudhuri (@SaikatChaudhu10) March 3, 2020

ABOUT TIME THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) March 3, 2020

thank you finally pic.twitter.com/bJibwZjfYK — 乀 ᴀᴅᴀʀsʜ ᴊʜᴀ ➐ (@xadarshz) March 4, 2020

#WhatsApp



How Facebook app feels like when all the other apps are in #DarkMode pic.twitter.com/44JFc9Kjql — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 4, 2020

We Android user's just changing the wallpaper to black to witness the black mode today 😅#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/4yJ8ZXgfm9 — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) March 4, 2020

When everyone is talking about Whatsapp dark mode but your phone doesn't even support instagram dark mode. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/njJUeHL06x — Namrata Rangwani (@namratarangwani) March 4, 2020

#WhatsApp

Me, an Android 6-7 user, when I see WhatsApp got dark mode ready, but only for Android 9-10 devices: pic.twitter.com/l4leCHPnYA — The MAUZ (@OhLookaMAUZ) March 4, 2020

