Disney CEO Says Baby Yoda Has A Real Name; Believes It Should Not Be Called 'Baby Yoda'

The Mandalorian, also known as The Star Wars: The Mandalorian, has been creating a lot of hype amongst viewers. The television web series features an adorable character who is much-loved amongst the fans. The character is none other than Baby Yoda. In a recent interview, the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, recently revealed that the little green creature has an original name that is not Baby Yoda.

CEO of Disney reveals that Baby Yoda has an actual name:

In a recent interview, Bob Iger spoke about how the 50-year old infant character, Baby Yoda, has an actual name. He said that the world is referring to the character as Baby Yoda and that he does not approve of it. He also mentioned how he was initially yelled at for referring to the character as Baby Yoda by Jon Favreau, the producer. He also said how he got his wrist slapped as he called the character by that name. He was told by Jon Favreau, “It is not Baby Yoda!”. He also spoke about how the character does not have to say anything and just has to emote, which is very intriguing. He also said that the people wanted to know what its name was. He said that he is aware of the character’s real name. He jokingly added that he has been given security so that people can't try to get the name out of him. He refused to reveal the name in the interview as well.

Baby Yoda is a fan-favourite

Baby Yoda is a character from The Mandalorian that is loved by fans. There have also been a number of characters that have content related to Baby Yoda. His popularity is mainly because of his cute looks and loving nature. There have also been speculations about the character being in a few of the Star Wars movies. The videos and pictures of the character have gone viral across all social media platforms. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

When my girl sees me having a friendly conversation with another girl. #BabyYoda #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/LHQnUUJ85L — Sonof Mosta (@Sonof_Mosta) December 19, 2019

