Jimmy Neesham Twitter Show Returns With All-rounder Taking Hilarious Aim At Wife

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is quite a vocal personality on Twitter. The all-rounder who will play for the Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020 has time and again used Twitter as a medium to share his witty comments and view on things. Neesham on Tuesday used Twitter to post a picture of him and his teammates on the field to poke fun at their better halves.

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: Neesham pokes fun at better halves

Jimmy Neesham was once again at his witty best and posted a picture of him along with the other fielders in the slip cordon. The photo was captured while the fielders appealed for a wicket, and the different expressions summed it up perfectly for Jimmy Neesham to use it as a troll. Neesham captioned the picture it in a way to troll nagging wives who refuse to let their husbands have a beer with their friends.

When you ask to have one more beer with the lads but the mrs says no pic.twitter.com/ebPg9NQANs — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 3, 2020

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: Fans react to Neesham's tweet, ask him to take a review

The tweet was an instant success amongst his followers on Twitter, who jokingly asked Jimmy Neesham to take a review. One follower commented asked Neesham to avoid consuming the beverage as it would affect his fitness. Neesham replied saying that the beverage in question only affects the "fitness of pizza" in his mouth. Here are some of the best replies to the Jimmy Neesham Twitter post.

It affects me fitness pizza in my mouth https://t.co/V2s85AuAbN — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 3, 2020

Ask for a referral! Make sure it is within the 15 seconds though. 🤣🤣 — Tracie 🌳 (@Tracie_28) March 3, 2020

Will u listen to mrs? — Javed Anwar (@javed_anwar20) March 3, 2020

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: Neesham to feature for KXIP team 2020

Jimmy Neesham will be in action during IPL 2020 for the Kings XI Punjab after the franchise bagged the New Zealand all-rounder in the IPL 2020 Auction. The former Delhi Capitals player was picked up for a meagre ₹50 Lakh and could prove to be one of the bargain buys of the IPL 2020 auction. Neesham has established himself to be a destructive finisher down the order while he is also handy with the ball Jimmy Neesham was a vital part of New Zealand’s run to the World Cup final and KXIP will hope that the all-rounder can repeat that sort of performance in IPL 2020.

