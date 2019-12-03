Would BSNL Also Hike Mobile Phone Tariffs?

After incumbent telcos viz Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel, along with Reliance Jio effected a mobile tariff hike, rumour mills are now intensely buzzing about the state-led telco BSNL also resorting to such a move. This is yet to be confirmed, though. Even social media has been buzzing with these rumours.

Would BSNL hike tariffs, like the other operators?

At this juncture, Vodafone-Idea's annual plan for prepaid users costs Rs 2349 after the latest tariff hike. BSNL’s annual recharge plan – prepaid is still priced at Rs 1699. Rumours have been hinting intensely at BSNL also resorting to tariff hiking in the near future. Here, it is unforgettable that the telco’s revival has been announced by the government.

Voice calls to MTNL numbers – erstwhile, have also become free now. BSNL’s tariff hike has not been reflecting, for now, anywhere. Check out below certain reactions from netizens (Twitterati) regarding the rumoured tariff hike by BSNL.

Jio 1699👉 1.5 GB/Day, 365 days

Airtel 1699👉 1.4 GB/Day, 365 days

Voda 1699👉 1.5 GB/Day, 365 days

Idea 1699👉 1.5 GB/Day, 365 days

BSNL 1699👉 3 GB/Day, 425 days



Choice is yours!#SwitchToBSNL and beat the tariff hike with



@BSNLCorporate 's #BSNLMobile_Plan1699 — shankar sharma (@sdopjnr) November 25, 2019

Vodafone idea & airtel announces hike in tariffs.Raise up to 42 % & new plans will be applicable from Dec 3. Next Jio and BSNL😬@airtelindia @VodafoneIN#Airtel #vodafoneidea pic.twitter.com/2SfPuIND2O — Harshal_Kalamkar (@Kalamkar_Harsh) December 1, 2019

At this juncture, event Vodafone-Idea has resorted to levying IUC on subscribers. But these would come only after a few thousand free voice calling minutes - applicable to non-Vodafone numbers are exhausted. Under its erstwhile Rs 1699 scheme (now Rs 2349 prepaid plan), these free voice calls amount to 12000 minutes per day.

