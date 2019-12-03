Xiaomi Redmi K30 Full Design Revealed Ahead Of December 10 Launch 

Xiaomi has revealed the full design of the upcoming Redmi K30 5G ahead of its scheduled December 10 China launch. The company’s Redmi sub brand Redmi has taken to social media to share promotional renders of the phone in question – showing it off from both the front as well as from the back. And by the looks of it, the Redmi K30 will be a stark departure from the Redmi K20 in more ways than one.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 design, features

For one, the Redmi K30 will come with quad rear cameras. The Redmi K20, in contrast, had a triple rear camera setup. Even though the cameras in the Redmi K30 will be vertically aligned – like in the Redmi K20 – they’ll be a part of a much bigger circular apparatus, sort of like how things are in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Xiaomi seems to be using the pattern merely for aesthetics though.

On the right edge of the phone, there’ll be a volume rocker and what appears to be a Samsung Galaxy S10e-like recessed fingerprint scanner. Whether or not, it would also double as a power button isn’t clear. Whatever be the case, this will also be in sharp contrast to the Redmi K20, that came with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Whether or not a physical reader would also entail in the Redmi K30 screen being an IPS LCD (and not OLED) is something only time will tell.

While the Redmi K20 came with a pop-up selfie camera setup to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio. Redmi will be letting this go in the next iteration. The Redmi K30 will come with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. In fact, the setup seems to be lifted from the Samsung Galaxy S10+ as is. This is highlighted in a separate promo render shared by Redmi.

The same render also teases the phone’s 5G capabilities. The Redmi K30 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G. There’s a very high possibility that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform. More details are awaited.

Xiaomi is also said to launch a 4G-only version of the Redmi K30 alongside, but chances are it may look very similar to the Redmi K30 5G. A ‘pro’ variant is also expected but that may launch next year as we’re yet to get any sort of clarity on that.

