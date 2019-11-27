Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Gets New Cosmic Purple Variant In India, Price Starts At Rs 9,999

Xiaomi has finally announced availability of the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant in India. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 in India back in October, and during the keynote, the company had also teased its Cosmic Purple variant as coming soon. On Wednesday, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant will be available for buying in India from November 29.

This coincides with Xiaomi’s promotional Black Friday Sale event on Mi.com/in. The Redmi Note 8 will be also available for buying from Amazon India. It isn’t clear if Xiaomi will sell it via offline sales channels too. The Redmi Note 8 is also available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black. The Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the top end 6GB/128GB model is available for Rs 12,999.

Mi fans, presenting a new avatar of the #RedmiNote8. The all-new Cosmic Purple colour variant. Like it? You can soon own it.



Get it during the #BlackFridaySale from 29th November.



RT if you love this new colour! pic.twitter.com/CE0d5o6xcO — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 27, 2019

The announcement comes just a day after Xiaomi revealed that it has sold over 10 lakh units of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones combined in India in 1 month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 specs

The Redmi Note 8 tries to bring Redmi Note 8 Pro-like experiences at an even more affordable pricing. We’ve already reviewed the phone and called it “a wholesome package under Rs 10,000.” The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C, a 48MP main plus 8MP ultra-wide plus 2MP depth plus 2MP macro quad rear camera setup, a 13MP front camera, and it has a 6.39-inch 1080p+ display with Xiaomi’s dot notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back.

