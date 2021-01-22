Alternative Search Engines To Google You Can Use To Protect Your Privacy

Google is unquestionably the most used search engine in the world. However, there are some concerns people have regarding privacy and its monopoly on the search market. Here are the best alternative search engines to Google.

Top 5 Alternative Search Engines to Google

It’s no secret Google has a stronghold over the search engine market. As per statistics available on gs.statcounter.com, Google has approximately 88 per cent share of all searches done worldwide. However, using Google has its own downfalls, mainly privacy. In recent years, there have been concerns about how Google uses and stores user data and their policies on sharing personal data with advertisers and third parties. So people have started to look for alternative search engines to Google.

If you have similar concerns and are looking for other options, you can use these alternative search engines to Google -

1. Bing

Bing is perhaps the most similar search engine to Google in terms of the features it provides. Just like Google, it has useful high-value features like translation, using snippets to give you important data at a glance. Bing’s image search is also better than Google’s.

2. Duck Duck Go

DuckDuckGo is slowly becoming more and more popular as people are becoming aware of its advantages over Google search. The main selling point for DuckDuckGo is its private browsing. It does not collect any user search data or any of your personal information. This has convinced a lot of people to switch over from Google. If you have privacy concerns, DuckDuckGo is one of the best search engines other than Google.

3. Yahoo

Yahoo used to be one of the largest internet search engines in the world but could not keep up with Google’s innovation. Still, it’s the third most used search engine in the world today with its results powered by Bing. Yahoo is one of the best alternative search engines if you want search results like Google. Yahoo is especially used by people to read news about sports, finance, and entertainment.

4. Startpage.com

Startpage.com has claimed that it is the world’s most private search engine. It backs up these claims by having a ‘no-logs’ policy which means it does not store any user data at all. Startpage claims it has no data on the identity of the users, their IP address, it doesn’t track any cookies. If you are looking for an alternative to Google that focuses on privacy, startpage.com is a fine option.

5. SwissCows

Swisscows is one of the alternative search engines to Google that focuses on the privacy of its users and on providing family-friendly search results, safe for viewing by kids. They promote themselves as an innovative search engine that keeps getting better over time. They have invested heavily in machine learning and AI to bring you the best results on the basis of your query and search intent.

Alternatives to Google for Other Platforms

If you're looking for a particular type of search result, for example looking for videos, or finding a friend's Facebook, you can use websites like Youtube. These also serve as alternative search engines to Google. They serve as a separate search platform for specific results like videos/images.

Youtube - For video results Shutterstock/Unsplash - Image Results Giphy - For gifs Wiki.com - For Wikis Facebook/Instagram/LinkedIn - For social media profiles

