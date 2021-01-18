Tube Shopping Feature: YouTube Tests Out New Shopping Feature On The Application

Many applications are trying out new ways to sell products on their platforms. Instagram and Facebook have also had an interesting and unique approach towards the shopping feature in their application. Youtube is also looking towards finding a new and unique way to sell products on their platform and the new Youtube Shopping feature aims to create that new unique way for users to buy and sellers to sell products on their platform.

Youtube Shopping Feature

The new shopping feature allows the users to go and purchase products directly from the video they are viewing on the platform. This new feature is being experimented with right now on YouTube. Through this feature, sellers get to list certain products for the users to buy from their videos.

The videos that have this feature functioning, will have a shopping bag icon on the video. Users can click on this icon to know more about the products listed and also get some purchasing options for said products. This feature is only being tried out in the United States for the time being and will be rolled out for other countries depending on the success rate of the feature. This feature is not only available on the Youtube website, but also on the Youtube iOS and Android application.

On January 14th Youtube added a comment on the new feature they were testing on the support.google.com thread, here’s what they had to say about the new feature they were testing:

We’re testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos. Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product. We are currently piloting this feature with a limited number of creators. It is visible to users in the US on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Youtube already had creators providing product information in the video description for the users to try out, but this didn’t give the information proper exposure. The new shopping feature will allow the users to not only view the products from Youtube but also purchase them directly through the application, generating a lot more revenue for them in the process.

