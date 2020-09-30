Amazon's Biometric System Helps You Make Payments With Hand Wave; Here's How It Works

In another COVID-19 friendly innovation, Amazon has launched a biometric system that allows people to pay by using hand wave. The new system launched on September 29, is called Amazon One and uses Palm recognition technique for the purpose. In addition to using it for its own stores, the e-commerce company is also planning to sell it to other retailers including its rivals and using it to replace badge entries at stadium and offices.

Amazon One is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature, the Amazon team wrote in its blog.

For those who have already registered with Amazon One, can make their payments simply by waving hands at the scanner located at the store exists. However, if a new customer has to register, he or she could do so by scanning their palm and insert their payment card at the terminal. Following that, Amazon One would register them and they can use their palms to pay, Amazon informed users on its website. The new system has already debuted at two Amazon Go stores in the company's hometown, Seattle.

Read: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 30, 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 Quiz Answers

Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Rs 8 Lakh, OnePlus Nord & More

'No two palms are alike'

Explaining the reason behind choosing palm recognition technique, the team wrote that palm recognition is considered more private than other alternatives. In addition, it also requires users to “make an intentional gesture” by holding their palm over to the device.

When you hold your palm over the Amazon One device, the technology evaluates multiple aspects of your palm. No two palms are alike, so we analyze all these aspects with our vision technology and select the most distinct identifiers on your palm to create your palm signature, they added.

All image credits: Amazon.com

Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Rs 8 Lakh, OnePlus Nord & More

Read: Amazon Mi Watch Quiz Answers For September 30, Get A Chance To Win Redmi 9A