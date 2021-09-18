Apple App Store Bonus Offer: How To Redeem 20% Bonus While Adding Funds To Apple ID?

Ahead of Apple iPhone 13 launch, the company is offering a bonus to Indian customers who add funds to their Apple ID from the App Store. The balance in Apple ID can then be used for purchasing applications from the App Store, in-app purchases, and for other services such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Apple India is offering a 20% bonus to customers who are adding funds to their Apple ID. The offer is available on one-time payment only and is valid for Apple ID fund recharge between Rs. 100 and Rs. 15,000. Valid until September 30, 2021, the bonus will reflect as soon as a customer adds funds to their Apple ID. For instance, a customer who adds Rs. 1,000 will get a bonus of Rs. 200 and the total balance in Apple ID will show up to be Rs. 1,200.

How to avail 20% bonus on the Apple ID fund?

As mentioned earlier, Apple is giving away a 20% bonus to customers who add funds to their Apple ID. There are two ways to do the same and both of them are eligible for a 20% Apple ID fund bonus. Follow the steps given below to avail of the Apple ID bonus offer. Although the given steps are applicable for iPhones and iPads, funds can also be added to an Apple ID using App Store on Mac.

Open Settings

Open Profile

Go to Payment and Shipping

Login with Apple ID

Click on Add Funds (if a payment method is not added, the section will ask to add it first)

OR

Open the Apple App Store

Go to Account

Fo to Add Funds to Apple ID

Do note that the 20% Apple ID bonus is applicable only once. Simply put, a user would not be able to redeem the offer multiple times. It is a one-time offer only. Apple exclusively says on the terms and conditions page that Apple App Store credit is not redeemable for cash and cannot be returned for a cash refund. The bonus credit received by a customer can only be used to purchase content from Apple services, such as iTunes, Apple TV, storage on iCloud or in-app purchases. Additionally, store credit purchased in India can only be redeemed into an account in India.

Image: Republic World