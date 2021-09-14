Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Launches 'Privateer Space' That Is 'unlike The Others'

Tech giants like Amazon and Virgin Galactic have already reached space and are in a race to start their commercial flights to space. It seems that space travel is very promising after looking at other giants trying to create their own private space company. Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak and Ripcord Inc. founder Alex Fielding recently joined this race by announcing their new company, Privateer. The founders behind this company claim that it has been created with the aim that helps to "keep space safe and accessible for all humankind."

The makers have not revealed much about the details of their upcoming venture and are supposed to release more about it during the 2021 AMOS Tech Conference in Maui, Hawaii.

Steve Wozniak and Alex Fielding join hands to create Privateer Space

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

Privateer Space launch was confirmed after Steve Wozniak released a Tweet on his official Twitter account that read, “A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others.” The post also had a small teaser showing off the company’s aims to make space travel possible for mankind. Nothing more has been released about this recent announcement but the community has been filled up with leaks and rumours about Steve Wozniak’s upcoming venture.

What is the Space Garbage Company?

According to the leaks from Gizmodo, Wozniak may be funding a space junk cleanup company — something that makes a lot of sense, given the disastrous amount of garbage that’s been getting trapped in our planet’s orbit in recent decades. More leaks about the company like a press release by Desktop Metal describes Privateer as an upcoming satellite company focused on monitoring and cleaning up objects in space.

This is a great idea because the rise of Space debris has evolved to become a problem. This is mostly because of humans who are populating our planet’s orbit. This problem has become so huge that it forced the SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk to come up with the idea of using his Starship spacecraft as a massive space junk garbage truck. Apart from this, other known personalities in the tech industry like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have already marked their entry into the space travelling industry. Thus, it is not shocking to hear about the tech giants like Wozniak and Fielding.