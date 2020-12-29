Apple Mentorship Program Launch@Apple: Eligibility Details And How To Apply

Apple has recently come up with its own mentorship program which has been specifically designed for first-generation college students majoring in fields of accountancy, finance, and economics. The mentorship program is set to begin early in 2021 and it will be accessible to both college freshmen and sophomores.

Also Read | Apple Fitness Plus Not Showing Up On IPads: What's Causing The Issue?

What is Apple Mentorship Program?

The new Apple college mentorship program has been called Launch@Apple and it aims to match college students with Apple employees for one on one mentorship. It also offers opportunities for job shadowing and provides resources for both personal and professional growth. In addition, the first-generation college student mentorship program will offer further opportunities to participants in the form of paid externships, and paid internships.

Also Read | Apple Car Project: When Elon Musk Offered Apple CEO Tim Cook To Buy Tesla

How to apply for Apple College Mentorship Program?

To apply for the program, you need to drop an email at launch@apple.com along with a few details which include your basic information, and details around your legal status in the United States, career aspirations, challenges and other information. You can also attach a resume along with the application to provide more details about yourself, however, it is optional.

You can refer to this PDF shared by MacRumors to learn more about all the information required for the application. The details were also shared by Apple engineer Logan Kilpatrick who posted a tweet around the program on December 23. You can also find the required details for the application in his tweet embedded below.

Friends, if you are or know a first generation college student (freshman or sophomore) majoring in finance, economics, or accounting, please have them apply for Launch@Apple! pic.twitter.com/qCZXAjHxH6 — Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) December 22, 2020

Also Read | Apple Watch Update Stuck On Verifying: Why Are You Having Issues Installing WatchOS 7.2?

The program is limited to students who are in the first or second year of college. People who are looking to apply for the program should also note that it is only open to those students whose parent or guardian have not obtained a college degree. An applicant needs to be majoring in finance, economics, accounting, or similar discipline related to business, commerce, mathematics, or data analytics.

The technology company will be accepting applications only until Friday, January 8, 2021, which gives you a little over a week to send in your application. Apple has also revealed that the company will be accepting students with a wide range of GPAs, which means that there is a good chance of being selected. The mentorship program is set to begin in early 2021, however, an exact date of commencement is not known at the moment.

Also Read | Apple Issues Statement On Violence At Karnataka IPhone Plant, Wistron Placed On Probation

Image credits: Apple