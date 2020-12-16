Apple Fitness Plus Not Showing Up On IPads: What's Causing The Issue?

Apple has finally released the new Fitness Plus app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. It allows users to track their workouts and access a wide range of workouts. The Fitness Plus app gets automatically installed onto your iPhone and Apple TV once you upgrade to the latest version of the OS. However, that is not the case if you are an iPad user. If you are an iPad user, you will need to manually download the Fitness Plus app on your device.

Apple Fitness Plus not showing up

iPad users need to manually download and install the Fitness Plus app by heading over to the Apple App Store. However, a number of users have been facing issues finding the app on the platform. If you are one of the users having trouble finding the app, you can access it by clicking on the link here.

However, several users are encountering an error which states that their device lacks certain features required to run the app. Unfortunately, the device displays this error message even after it is compatible with the app. It is not clear at the moment as to what is causing the error, however, 9to5Mac reports that the issue could be arising as the company servers may still need to propagate for the Fitness Plus app to be installed on the device. If that is the case, it is likely that it will be soon fixed by the company and the app will be available for download.

Fitness Plus requires users to have the latest iPadOS 14.3 installed on their iPads. The app will automatically appear on your iPhone or Apple TV home screen after updating to the latest software.

Apple users can get a one-month subscription of the service for $9.99 a month, whereas, the annual subscription can be availed at $79.99. The company is also bundling the service with Apple One Premier which offers a number of other features such as 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus at $30 a month.

Image credits: Apple