Apple To Open World's First Floating Store At Marina Bay Sands In Singapore

Apple is set to open the world's first floating store. The floating Apple store in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore is officially known as Apple Marina Bay Sands. The new Apple store is the first of its kind as it is the only floating Apple store. Read on to know more about floating Apple story:

Also read: Apple IPhone Users Can Now Execute Actions On Their Device Without Touching The Screen

Apple Floats on Marina Bay

The new floating Apple store's scenic location was previously owned by a nightclub called Avalon. The new Apple store in Marina bay looks like a futuristic dome during the day. But during the night time, it really shines. The floating Apple store in Marina Bay takes design inspiration from the traditional lanterns carried during Singapore's Mid-Autumn Festival. The orb fills itself with unobstructed light as the Pavillion dome narrows to an oculus.

It features an elevated boardwalk and an underwater passage for travelling from the Pavillion to the store and the other shoppes on Marina Bay Sands. The store has not opened for the general public, so there's no information on how the store looks from the inside but if it's anything close to its exterior counterpart, it's surely going to be a work of art. While holding a totally unique architecture, the new Apple store will still provide the customers with the signature experience and other familiar store features.

Also read: Apple Threatens To Ban Epic Games' Developer Account Over Fortnite Protest



Apple's Vision for the floating store

The new Apple store in Marina Bay Sands is described by Apple to be a 'place that will be the heart of creativity'. It is considered 'a place for people to 'capture their ideas and passions'. It will be a space for the public to 'explore, connect, and create something new and never seen before'.

Also read: Facebook Clashes With Apple After It Refuses To Waive Off 'transnational Fee'

Apple's relationship with Singapore

The floating apple store is the newest addition in the last three years to the already two major apple stores in Singapore, Apple Orchard Road and Apple Jewel Changi Airport respectively. The Apple Marina Bay Sands' opening recognises the 40-year-old relationship that Apple has had with Singapore as one of the most prominent innovation and technology hubs. The floating Apple store is sitting right next to the world-renowned resort designed as a sphere and is 512th Apple retail store.

Last week, Apple became the very first publicly traded US company to hit the staggering 2 trillion $ mark in market value and creating history at Wall street. To reach the 1 trillion $ mark, it took Apple around 42 years, and in just 2 years, Apple was able to reach 2 trillion $ valuation. It has been quite a journey for Apple in the tech industry and it looks like they are going to keep making huge strides in the field influencing the whole tech culture.

Also read: Apple Reaches $2 Trillion Market Value As Tech Fortunes Soar

Promo Picture Source: Gerald Yong Twitter