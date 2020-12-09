Apple's New AirPods Max Wireless Headphones Priced At ₹59,900 Starts A Meme Fest Online

Tech giant Apple, which is known for dishing up shiny products at hefty prices has upped their game again, with new wireless headphones. Apple on Wednesday announced the latest addition to its AirPods line-up with the first over-ear headphones - AirPods Max.

The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. But Apple products often cost an arm and leg. At Rs 59,900, Apple AirPods Max will be among the costliest headphones one can buy at the moment.

The internet went bonkers with the announcement of the exorbitantly priced Apple headphones and launched a thread of hilarious memes online. Here’s how netizens around the world reacted to the news of Apple hitting the headphone market.

if apple is charging $549 for their headphones I better be able to hear god — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) December 8, 2020

So...Apple releasing some over ear headphones for $550?! IN A PANDEMIC?! pic.twitter.com/ma0krYldd8 — Shes NOTHING of the sort! (@iDavey) December 8, 2020

In celebration of the new $600 #Appleheadphones , I present to you, the iRON. pic.twitter.com/vlKVDiqxTW — John Draisey (@JohnDraisey) December 8, 2020

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

Those AirPods Max $550? I better hear when my man cheating on me — Annabelle➐ (@Annabllebitch) December 9, 2020

Buy a new next gen console for $499 or headphones for $549 decisions...decisions...

Seriously though what is that price tag?! #airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/f5ZQiNUtl1 — J❄️sh Gaming 🎮 🎄🎁⛄️🎅🏻 (@JoshGamnChannel) December 8, 2020

$500+ airpods max in a market where bose and sony make the best over ear headphones for under $300..... pic.twitter.com/sMcPW4FQGP — this you? (@teenaseh) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

That answers that then. Display stands. Bloody Apple 🙄#airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/4xJh2vYleS — DBM Motion Graphics (@madebydbm) December 8, 2020

Not just the headphones, even its protective cover had Twitter in a tizzy.

not gonna lie but when I see the #airpodsmax i think of this: pic.twitter.com/iSIbl9cwNI — Miles Akio (@miles_akio) December 8, 2020

Apple's record of ridiculous pricing

The AirPods Max is clearly intended for Apple's more affluent customers looking for the best in acoustics. The over-the-ear headphones are aiming to expand upon the popularity of the wireless earbuds that Apple first released four years ago after eliminating the headphone jack from its iPhones. The in-ear AirPods sell for $159 to $249.

Apple overestimated how much its loyal fans are willing to pay for high-quality sound when it released its internet-connected speaker, the HomePod, in 2018. The HomePod originally cost $349, far more than other internet-connected speakers from Amazon and Google. Apple eventually reduced the HomePod to $299 and last month released a smaller version of the speaker that sells for $99.

