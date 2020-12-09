Last Updated:

Apple's New AirPods Max Wireless Headphones Priced At ₹59,900 Starts A Meme Fest Online

The internet has gone bonkers with the announcement of the exorbitantly priced Apple AirPods Max and launched a thread of hilarious memes online.

Written By
Gloria Methri
AirPods Max

Tech giant Apple, which is known for dishing up shiny products at hefty prices has upped their game again, with new wireless headphones. Apple on Wednesday announced the latest addition to its AirPods line-up with the first over-ear headphones - AirPods Max.

The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. But Apple products often cost an arm and leg. At Rs 59,900, Apple AirPods Max will be among the costliest headphones one can buy at the moment.

The internet went bonkers with the announcement of the exorbitantly priced Apple headphones and launched a thread of hilarious memes online. Here’s how netizens around the world reacted to the news of Apple hitting the headphone market.

READ | Apple Unveils Headphones That Cost Twice As Much As AirPods

READ | Apple To Tighten App Privacy, Remove Apps That Don't Comply

Not just the headphones, even its protective cover had Twitter in a tizzy. 

READ | Apple Forced To Sell iPhone 12 With Power Adapters In São Paulo State Of Brazil

Apple's record of ridiculous pricing

The AirPods Max is clearly intended for Apple's more affluent customers looking for the best in acoustics. The over-the-ear headphones are aiming to expand upon the popularity of the wireless earbuds that Apple first released four years ago after eliminating the headphone jack from its iPhones. The in-ear AirPods sell for $159 to $249.

Apple overestimated how much its loyal fans are willing to pay for high-quality sound when it released its internet-connected speaker, the HomePod, in 2018. The HomePod originally cost $349, far more than other internet-connected speakers from Amazon and Google. Apple eventually reduced the HomePod to $299 and last month released a smaller version of the speaker that sells for $99.

READ | Apple Hires Former Venture Capitalist Josh Elman To Hep Improve App Store Discovery Role

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND