Apple Forced To Sell IPhone 12 With Power Adapters In São Paulo State Of Brazil

Apple has been the talk of the town recently. This is because of the issues posed by the Brazilian government when they tried to sell their iPhones without power adapters. Read more to know about what's happening with the Apple iPhone power adapter in Brazil.
Apple’s next generation of iPhones have been launched and had erupted the technical community during its release. Though they are selling their new iPhones without the iPhone power adapter in most countries, the tech giant are being forced to sell their iPhones with adapters in São Paulo State, Brazil. Only the phones sold in the São Paulo State will now be getting the adapter with the box. Folha de S.Paulo had reported this news which was also confirmed by Procon-SP. According to them, the company had asked Apple to prove that not including the charger with the iPhone would not harm its consumers.
They even asked Apple to share what the real benefits would be to the environment with this step. Apple responded to Procon-SP by saying that most users already have a compatible charger and that the decision has been planned in order to reduce carbon emissions. But it seems that the Brazilian agency wasn’t happy with the response. According to Procon-SP, the power adapter happens to be an essential component to use the iPhone. Thus selling the iPhone without it happens to be against the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code. Thus Apple has now been forced to sell adapters with the new iPhones in São Paulo State. This rule could also be applied all over the country. Similarly, to sell their phones in France, the company were forced to add the Air Pods in their iPhone box.
