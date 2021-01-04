CES 2021 Schedule: What To Expect This Year? Know All Details

Quick links:
As anticipated, packs of exhibitors and companies are going to assemble together to celebrate technology. But this time, instead of touring around the US, the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) will be held online for the whole world to witness.
Major companies from Samsung to Intel are going to mark their presence and hold their own special events this year. A variety of innovative devices will be introduced yet again. If you found this exciting, read ahead to find out the best part that sets apart CES 2021 from every other year.
|Date
|Keynote
|Conference Session
|Spotlight Session
|C Space Session
|12th January
|
Verizon Keynote
CTA's Vision for the Tech Industry in the Decade Ahead
General Motor's Keynote
AMD Keynote
|
The Power of AI
COVID-19 State of the Union
Next Generation Television in Focus
Trust and The Impact of AI on Health Care
Keys to Success - How D&I helped us survive 2020
A Biden Administration’s Approach to Technology and Innovation
Retail Trends: The New Shopper
|
Stepping Up to Lead
NTT vision for moving IOWN forward
Smart Home with David Kohler and Katie Linendoll
LG Future Talk
Live Tour of Bridgestone World
Transform anxiety to delight for EV drivers
|
The 2021 Consumer Engagement Playbook
The Commerce Conundrum: A New Journey
|13th January
|
Best Buy Fireside Chat
Future Reimagined
Microsoft Key
C Space Keynote: Entertainment Transformed
note
|
Telemedicine Skyrockets to Mainstream
From School to Work
Catastrophe to Opportunity: Following the Science
Streaming's New Era
Prescribing Digital Therapeutics as the Medicine of Today
The Classroom of the Future
Creating an Esports League from the Ground Up
The Next Big Thing: Home as the New Headquarters
Telehealth: Augmenting the Experience with Technology
Building Trust in Your Smart Home
Healthy Buildings, Healthy Lives
Up and Away: Drones and Advanced Air Mobility
Broadband for All
The Trade-Off Between Staying Secure and Staying Healthy
The Rise of FinTechs – Has Consumer Financial Behavior Changed Forever?
Trends and Innovation in the Smart Home
Public Health Innovation at Warp Speed
Digital Health: Business Growth and Opportunities
Connected Cities: Only as Good as Their Connectivity
Tech-Driven Solutions for Fan Safety and Engagement
Trends in Mobile Communications
Next-gen Technologies to Transform Health Care
Is Big Really Bad? What to do about Big Tech
Starting with Sports: The Health & Wellness Future
Technological Megashifts Impacting our World
|
SKYWORTH OLED Journey
Lenovo: Enabling Richer Human Connections
Duration 30 minutes
Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles & STEM
John Deere: Feeding The World With Precision Tech
Ready to Talk to an AI that Interprets Your Asset?
Sony Electronics of North America announcements
Trailblazing Mobility: The Solar EV of the Future
Premium Audio Company and the Future of Audio
Schneider Electric: The UPS for Serious Gamers
Data Democracy: Fight for A Free and Open Internet
If the stream works, The Dream Works: Streaming TV
Power Media Performance in the Age of Privacy
Mobility Experiences for the Future and Today
Panasonic Energy and The Future of the EV Battery
Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality
Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) Spotlight Session 1
TCL Global CES 2021 Spotlight Session
Sustainable #LikeABosch
Schneider Electric: Smart Sustainable Homes (EU)
Opportunity Through Crisis - How Telematics Evolve
Digital Transformation & the Connected Consumer
Silicon-Based DNA Synthesis
Smart Home Innovation Panel
MAGNA MEZZO™ Panel
Fast-Tracking the Digital Health Revolution
How CMOs Can Create Long-Term Value Amid Upheaval
|
How Technology is Democratizing Entertainment
Content Curated for a Kinder, Gentler Consumer
iHeartMedia: Reimagining Entertainment
Can Technology Answer the Call of Societal Ethos?
|14th January
|
|
The Road to DIY Consumer Health
The Cryptocurrency Landscape
Self-Driving Vehicles Moving Forward: Who Will Set the Rules?
Lessons from the C-Suite
Robotics to the Rescue
Smart Cities: Traditional City-Living Makes Way
The Digital Transformation of Personal Wellness
The Technological Revolution of Esports
Automotive Transformation: EVs and Connectivity
Research and Technology Development in Space
Will This Stick? The Future of Remote Work
Retail’s New Look: Shopper's Little Helpers
Tech Combating Isolation
How Cloud is Revolutionizing Business
Consumer Adoption of New Hardware
Investing in Resilience: How Startups and VCs Can Help Rebuild
Quantum Computing – Making It Real
The Future of Contactless Shopping
|
SKYWORTH North America
Market Strategy
Moving from Demographics to Intention
The 3P’s of Demystifying AI for Marketers
Garage to Global Innovation: Is SEV the new SUV?
Show me the Money: Unlocking Addressable TV Advert
Innovation Never Sleeps
INDYCAR & The Indy 500: Innovation in Motorsports
John Deere: Inside the Science & Tech of Farming
Video and CTV - Get the Complete Picture
AI and quantum cyber disruption
|
How Marketers are Embracing New Tech for Good
Confronting the 2021 Data Dilemma
A typical CES event involves attendees from around the country heading over to Las Vegas. However, by taking cognizance of the pandemic, the only viable solution is to lead the events online. While there may be cons, the best part about this year's event is that its much more inclusive.
