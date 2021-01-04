Last Updated:

CES 2021 Schedule: What To Expect This Year? Know All Details

Continuing the January tradition, CES is back from 11th to 14th, with a little twist. Here's what to watch out for in the CES 2021 schedule.

ces 2021 schedule

As anticipated, packs of exhibitors and companies are going to assemble together to celebrate technology. But this time, instead of touring around the US, the Consumers Electronic Show (CES) will be held online for the whole world to witness.
Major companies from Samsung to Intel are going to mark their presence and hold their own special events this year. A variety of innovative devices will be introduced yet again. If you found this exciting, read ahead to find out the best part that sets apart CES 2021 from every other year.

CES 2021 Schedule

Date Keynote Conference Session  Spotlight Session C Space Session
12th January

Verizon Keynote

CTA's Vision for the Tech Industry in the Decade Ahead

General Motor's Keynote 

AMD Keynote

The Power of AI

COVID-19 State of the Union

Next Generation Television in Focus

Trust and The Impact of AI on Health Care

Keys to Success - How D&I helped us survive 2020

A Biden Administration’s Approach to Technology and Innovation

Retail Trends: The New Shopper

Stepping Up to Lead

NTT vision for moving IOWN forward

Smart Home with David Kohler and Katie Linendoll

LG Future Talk

Live Tour of Bridgestone World

Transform anxiety to delight for EV drivers

Transform anxiety to delight for EV drivers

 

The 2021 Consumer Engagement Playbook

The Commerce Conundrum: A New Journey

 

 
13th January

Best Buy Fireside Chat

Future Reimagined

Microsoft Key

C Space Keynote: Entertainment Transformed

note

Telemedicine Skyrockets to Mainstream

From School to Work

Catastrophe to Opportunity: Following the Science

Streaming's New Era

Prescribing Digital Therapeutics as the Medicine of Today

The Classroom of the Future

Creating an Esports League from the Ground Up

The Next Big Thing: Home as the New Headquarters

Telehealth: Augmenting the Experience with Technology

Building Trust in Your Smart Home

Healthy Buildings, Healthy Lives

Up and Away: Drones and Advanced Air Mobility

Broadband for All

The Trade-Off Between Staying Secure and Staying Healthy

The Rise of FinTechs – Has Consumer Financial Behavior Changed Forever?

Trends and Innovation in the Smart Home

Public Health Innovation at Warp Speed

Digital Health: Business Growth and Opportunities

Connected Cities: Only as Good as Their Connectivity

Tech-Driven Solutions for Fan Safety and Engagement

Trends in Mobile Communications

Next-gen Technologies to Transform Health Care

Is Big Really Bad? What to do about Big Tech

Starting with Sports: The Health & Wellness Future

Technological Megashifts Impacting our World

 

SKYWORTH OLED Journey

Lenovo: Enabling Richer Human Connections

Duration 30 minutes

Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles & STEM

John Deere: Feeding The World With Precision Tech

Ready to Talk to an AI that Interprets Your Asset?

Sony Electronics of North America announcements

Trailblazing Mobility: The Solar EV of the Future

Premium Audio Company and the Future of Audio

Schneider Electric: The UPS for Serious Gamers

Data Democracy: Fight for A Free and Open Internet

If the stream works, The Dream Works: Streaming TV

Power Media Performance in the Age of Privacy

Mobility Experiences for the Future and Today

Panasonic Energy and The Future of the EV Battery

Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) Spotlight Session 1

TCL Global CES 2021 Spotlight Session

Sustainable #LikeABosch

Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality

Schneider Electric: Smart Sustainable Homes (EU)

Opportunity Through Crisis - How Telematics Evolve

Digital Transformation & the Connected Consumer

Silicon-Based DNA Synthesis

Smart Home Innovation Panel

MAGNA MEZZO™ Panel

Fast-Tracking the Digital Health Revolution

How CMOs Can Create Long-Term Value Amid Upheaval

 

 

How Technology is Democratizing Entertainment

Content Curated for a Kinder, Gentler Consumer

iHeartMedia: Reimagining Entertainment

Can Technology Answer the Call of Societal Ethos?

 
14th January

 

The Road to DIY Consumer Health

The Cryptocurrency Landscape

Self-Driving Vehicles Moving Forward: Who Will Set the Rules?

Lessons from the C-Suite

Robotics to the Rescue

Smart Cities: Traditional City-Living Makes Way

The Digital Transformation of Personal Wellness

The Technological Revolution of Esports

Automotive Transformation: EVs and Connectivity

Research and Technology Development in Space

Will This Stick? The Future of Remote Work

Retail’s New Look: Shopper's Little Helpers

Tech Combating Isolation

How Cloud is Revolutionizing Business

Consumer Adoption of New Hardware

Investing in Resilience: How Startups and VCs Can Help Rebuild

Quantum Computing – Making It Real

The Future of Contactless Shopping

SKYWORTH North America

Market Strategy

Moving from Demographics to Intention

The 3P’s of Demystifying AI for Marketers

Garage to Global Innovation: Is SEV the new SUV?

Show me the Money: Unlocking Addressable TV Advert

Innovation Never Sleeps

INDYCAR & The Indy 500: Innovation in Motorsports

John Deere: Inside the Science & Tech of Farming

Video and CTV - Get the Complete Picture

AI and quantum cyber disruption

 

How Marketers are Embracing New Tech for Good

Confronting the 2021 Data Dilemma

 

What to expect from CES 2021?

A typical CES event involves attendees from around the country heading over to Las Vegas. However, by taking cognizance of the pandemic, the only viable solution is to lead the events online. While there may be cons, the best part about this year's event is that its much more inclusive. 

