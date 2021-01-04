How To Change The Name Of AirPods? Follow These Steps To Name Your AirPods

To know how to name AirPods of yours, the very first thing you will have to do is open the AirPods case, or place one or both AirPods in your ears. On your iPhone, go to Settings, then Bluetooth. In the list of devices, tap next to your AirPods. Read on to find out everything about how to change AirPods name.

How to Change The Name of Airpods

Change the name and other settings for AirPods Pro

Open the AirPods case, or place one or both AirPods in your ears.

On iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth.

In the list of devices, tap next to your AirPods.

Do any of the following: Change the name: Tap the current name, enter a new name, then tap Done. Change what happens when you press and hold the Force Sensor: Select Left or Right, then choose whether to summon Siri or change the noise control mode. Tap a noise control mode to turn it on or off. Turn Automatic Ear Detection off or on: Tap Automatic Ear Detection. When Automatic Ear Detection is turned on, AirPods sense when they’re in your ears and automatically play the audio from your iPhone. Playback is paused when you remove one of your AirPods. When you remove both, playback stops. Set the microphone to Always Left, Always Right, or Automatic: Tap Microphone, then choose an option. When you choose Automatic, either of your AirPods can act as the microphone. If you use only one of them, it acts as the microphone. When you choose Always Left or Always Right, the one you choose becomes the microphone even if you remove it from your ear or put it in the case. Unpair AirPods Pro from your iPhone: Tap Forget This Device.



Airpods Pro Technical Specifications

Audio Technology Active Noise Cancellation Transparency mode Adaptive Equaliser Vent system for pressure equalisation Custom high-excursion Apple driver Custom high dynamic range amplifier Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1

Sensors Dual beam-forming microphones Inward-facing microphone Dual optical sensors Motion-detecting accelerometer Speech-detecting accelerometer Force sensor

Chip H1-based System in Package

Controls Press once to play, pause or answer a phone call Press twice to skip forward Press three times to skip back Press and hold to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode Say “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call or get directions

Sweat and Water Resistant Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)

Size and Weight (Each) Height: 30.9 mm (1.22 inches) Width: 21.8 mm (0.86 inches) Depth: 24.0 mm (0.94 inches) Weight: 5.4 grams (0.19 ounces)

Case Height: 45.2 mm (1.78 inches) Width: 60.6 mm (2.39 inches) Depth: 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) Weight: 45.6 grams (1.61 ounces)

Charging Case Works with Qi-certified chargers or the Lightning connector

Battery AirPods Pro Up to 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode off)4 Up to 3.5 hours of talk time with a single charge5 AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case More than 24 hours of listening time6 More than 18 hours of talk time7 5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time8 or around 1 hour of talk time9



