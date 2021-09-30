Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin Surges By 2.59% Followed By Dogecoin, Ether, Others

The cryptocurrency market has gained prominence in the last few years, becoming very popular among people. The market is one of the most volatile ones, that sees significant changes in the prices of crypto coins. Read on to know cryptocurrency prices in India on Thursday at 12:30 PM. Bitcoin is one of the oldest and most popular crypto coins; its value has changed by 2.22% in the last 24 hours. Earlier, it was priced at Rs 33,44,985, and now it stands at Rs 34,19,188. Also, the market cap of Bitcoin now stands at Rs 59.2T. On the other hand, several other cryptocurrency coins are also available, including Ethereum (Ether), Dogecoin, and Litecoin. These also saw major changes in its prices on Thursday.

According to market data, the price of Ether went from Rs 2,31,251 to Rs 2,37,905, and its market cap stood at 25.6T. Similarly, the price of Dogecoin has now changed by 1.07% in the last 24 hours. Earlier, it was Rs 15.91, and now it stands at Rs 16.02, followed by its market cap of 2.0T.

Apart from these, Litecoin has also moved with a significant change of 3.79% with a market cap of 729.0B. Earlier, it stood at Rs 11,576, and now it stands at Rs 12,015. Apart from these coins, the cryptocurrency market includes many other crypto coins. It includes Cardano, Binance Coin, Tether, XRP, Solana, Polkadot, and USD Coin. The changes in prices vary from one coin to another and fluctuate daily.

Explaining the cryptocurrency market over the week, Edul Patel, CEO, and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform, said that the market has been volatile owing to the FUD around the banning of cryptocurrencies in China. However, all major coins have been steadily on the rise since their major crash this year. Market leader Bitcoin crossing the USD 44,000 mark is a good sign of recovery for the investors. With BTC moving past a significant resistance level, most of the other top cryptocurrencies went higher as well. Meanwhile, market observers believe that Cardano (ADA) remains the strongest altcoin with a series of updates incoming on the token.

