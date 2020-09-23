Danish Studio Develops AR Goggles To Provide Snapchat Filter Experience In Realtime

A team of designers has developed a pair of Goggles that let users experience Snapchat filters without having to use their smartphones in order to do so. The Goggles uses Augmented reality (AR) to display Snapchat filters, which is designed to transform the everyday life situations into funny and silly moments.

How it works?

The AR Goggles automatically turns on when someone wears the googles and automatically turns off when they are folded together. The Goggles come with a protective case that also serves as a charging box for the unique device. The Goggles are fitted with in-built cameras on the side of the lenses that help apply Snapchat filters on everyone and everything.

While normal Snapchat filter videos are recorded and subsequently deleted in 10-15 seconds based on users' preferences, the new AR experience is never recorded and never saved, instead solely visible in realtime for the person wearing the Goggles. Snapchat became an instant hit among the youth because of its quirky features and makers of the AR Goggles expect a similar boom.

The AR Goggles are developed by a Danish design studio Swift Creatives and has a vibrant and iconic design, complimenting the playful user experience, and with a clear reference to the camera archetype, making it a distinguished and easily recognizable product. The Snap Googles at the moment comes in four different colour - Black, Red, Blue, and Green.

