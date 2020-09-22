Incredible Swan-shaped Megayacht With Detachable Neck Unveiled By Rome-based Designer

Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio unveiled the 'Avanguardia'- a 137 meters swan-shaped megayacht with a movable neck and removable head. 'Avanguardia'- means ‘vanguard’ in English. This mega yacht proposal takes its name from the positioning of the control tower, which also appears like the head of a swan.

According to the Lazzarini design studio, the yacht was inspired by several 1970s and 1980s Japanese anime series that depicted the head of robots as command centers. However, in terms of the specific swan element, the designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini drew inspiration from a single anime called the 'Casshan', a series that featured a robot swan character that pretends to be a woman.

Features of the Megayacht

The yacht can be detached from the ‘neck’, transforming into an auxiliary 16-meter boat. When in motion, the head or control tower, can adjust Avanguardia’s position by lowering itself to the middle of the megayacht body. Furthermore, the rear deck part includes a personal port for two jet capsules and the two jet capsules can be attached to the structure becoming auxiliary propulsion for the mega yacht. The top part of the mega yacht becomes an auxiliary control tower once the head is detached.

The swan-shaped yacht is subdivided into 5 decks and can fit up to 60 passengers. The estimated propulsion is conceived with twin fully electric side engines and for more speed, a central MTU Rolls-Royce engine will be able to push the 137-meter yacht to a maximum cruising speed of about 18 knots. According to Lazzarini Design Studio if a client wants to build the Avanguardia- mega yacht then the estimated total cost will come out to around $500 million.

