Man Designs Modified Wheelchair For Differently-abled Wife To Cover 'miles Of Happiness'

In a heartfelt and a priceless gesture, a loving husband designed a special type of a modified wheelchair that would let his wife with special needs to go on adventures and experience life like normal. Engineer Zack Nelson posted a video on his Youtube channel named JerryRigEverything wherein he demonstrates how people who are differently-abled like his partner can go for the customized 'Not-a-Wheelchair' vehicle that would let them enjoy mobility like never before.

“We wanted to create something affordable, and capable and I think we've done it. Huge thanks to Utah Trikes for their help designing and manufacturing The Rig. We hope it brings as many miles of happiness,” Nelson wrote in the video’s caption.

Nelson informed that it took him nearly a year and a half to design and manufacture an affordable bike that could be as accommodating to cater to the needs of physically challenged persons and take them on an adventure, and exploration regardless. Further, he thanked the manufacturing unit The Rig for its contribution and making it happen for the lovely couple. However, in the caption of the video, The rig explained that like all vehicles, the Not-a-Wheelchair also involved the risk of injury and damage and the person on the wheels had to be just as careful and drive safe like any other individual on a regular vehicle. “By choosing to ride a Not-a-Wheelchair, you assume full responsibility for the risks,” The Rig mentioned.

“Know the rules of safe and responsible riding and practice them. It is up to you to ensure you know how to use and maintain your vehicle,” The Rig suggested. Further, it advised that the individuals must keep their helmets and protective gear on and drive in accordance with the local public area traffic guidelines.

Tragic equestrian accident

Nelson’s wife suffers from paralysis waist-down due to a tragic equestrian accident in 2005. Fond of outdoor adventures, the woman could not pursue her interests as usual. It was then that her husband decided in 2018 to transform her dreams into reality and build a high-tech ‘wheelchair' for her to go on off-road adventures. With a speed limit of speeds of 20 mph and a 15-34 kilometres mileage, the ‘Not-A-Wheelchair’ was a special tandem for the couple to enjoy their favourite activity despite the wife’s limited mobility. Netizens poured a heap of appreciation for the caring husband and lauded his efforts. The bike was tested in Hawaii and is currently for sale in the market.

