DOT Writes To PMO & MHA, Confirms Prohibition Of All Chinese Equipment For BSNL/MTNL

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Tuesday submitted a report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirming that they have barred BSNL and MTNL from buying equipment from Chinese companies. This comes shortly after sources revealed that the telecom department has decided to keep Chinese companies out of state-owned BSNL's 4G network up-gradation tender.

Following this, DoT confirmed that it has prohibited BSNL from buying equipment from China. It also stated that it favours barring China telecom gear makers like ZTE and Huawei from participating in 5G trials. Domestic players, however, have been given the freedom to decide whether they want to further buy Chinese gearmakers or not.

Earlier sources revealed that the Centre is actively considering steps to encourage private telecom companies to speedily reduce their dependence on 'made in China' equipment in the backdrop of the tensions between India and China post the violent Galwan valley faceoff.

Chinese companies like Huawei have made advancement into next-generation telecommunication technology like 5G and Artificial Intelligence and have expanded their operations to sell telecom gear to foreign vendors. However, such companies have come under the scanner of security agencies and governments like the US who reveal that their access into other countries allows Beijing to get backdoor access into networks and poses risk to data privacy and national security.

