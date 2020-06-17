Telecom Dept Likely To Rejig BSNL 4G Tender To Exclude Chinese Firms: Sources

As tensions between India and China remain elevated after the fatal clash at Ladakh, sources have revealed that the telecom department has decided to keep Chinese companies out of state-owned BSNL's 4G network up-gradation tender. Sources say the Centre is actively considering steps to also encourage private telecom companies to speedily reduce their dependence on 'made in China' equipment.

Chinese companies like Huawei have made advancement into next-generation telecommunication technology like 5G and Artificial Intelligence and have expanded their operations to sell telecom gear to foreign vendors. However, such companies have come under the scanner of security agencies and governments like the US who say such companies allow Beijing to get backdoor access into networks and poses risk to data privacy and national security.

READ | India-China LAC Clash: Ladakh MP Salutes Martyred Soldiers For Their Selfless Sacrifice

20 Indian soldiers martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that 20 soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off at the Line of Actual Control, that took place on late Monday night. After initially confirming that three soldiers had died, the Army later added that 17 more personnel who were critically injured succumbed to their injuries. As per latest reports, 4 more jawans are said to be critical.

The confrontation took place when the de-escalation process was underway along the LAC. As per reports, the Chinese also suffered about 43 casualties. The face-off was reportedly provoked by an attack on an Indian Colonel with iron rods, leading to physical hand-to-hand combat between the armies involving clubs and rocks for many hours.

In response to the violent face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas. The Prime Minister's office has said that presidents of various political parties can take part in the meeting that will be held virtually due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Four Indian Soldiers In Critical Condition Post Violent India-China Face-off In Ladakh

READ | Indian Army Colonel & Two Jawans Martyred In Violent Faceoff With Chinese Troops At Ladakh