Russia Rules Out Intervention In LAC Faceoff, Says India And China 'don't Need Help'

Speaking at the meeting of the RIC Foreign Ministers on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ruled out any intervention in the current standoff between India and China. Maintaining that both countries did not need any help from outside, he exuded confidence that they can solve problems on their own. He added that India and China had shown their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the dispute with meetings taking place at the diplomatic as well as the military level. Lavrov stressed that neither of the two nations had made any statement indicating a desire to pursue non-diplomatic solutions. He expressed hope that the situation would continue to be peaceful.

Read: China Warns Of 'appropriate Response' After US Designates Its Media As Propaganda Outlets

I don't think that India & China need any help from the outside. I don't think they need to be helped,especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent events: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at RIC foreign ministers' meeting pic.twitter.com/gwsr5GEwd0 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Read: Sonia Gandhi Chairs CWC Meet, Alleges 'wrong Decisions' By Centre In China Standoff At LAC

The India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

Read: L&T Makes Massive Statement Against Dependency On China; Gets Behind 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Positive talks at Corps Commander level

On Monday, another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China concluded at Moldo after nearly 11 and a half hours. As per sources, India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. Sources added that the Corps Commander-level talks would not continue on Tuesday as the Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh is expected to brief COAS General MM Naravane on the progress of the talks. General Naravane has reached Leh to review the on-ground situation and visit forward locations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army stated that the Corps Commander-level talks were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. Mentioning that there was a mutual consensus to disengage, it elaborated that the modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed. According to the Army, these modalities shall be taken forward by both sides.

Read: Jaishankar Serves Russia, China Reminder Of India's WW2 Role; 'helped Both Your Countries'